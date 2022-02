1/5

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station from Florida in November, as seen in a time-exposure photo. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch 49 of its own Starlink broadband communications satellites from Florida on Thursday afternoon in a mission delayed by over a week. The company has scheduled its Falcon 9 rocket to lift off at 1:13 p.m. EST from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Advertisement

The Starlink launch was postponed repeatedly as the company dealt with adverse weather and other delays to launch an Italian satellite that finally lifted off Monday.

"Falcon 9 will fly on a southern trajectory along Florida's eastern coast over the Atlantic Ocean and may be visible from the ground," the company said in a brief mission description.

Weather for the launch includes a 20% probability that cumulus clouds could prompt a delay.

"There will be a small chance for Atlantic showers to reach the Spaceport at times, but the concern for the Thursday afternoon launch window remains very low," according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.

SpaceX has launched over 2,000 Starlink satellites, and plans to deploy thousands more.

The Starlink network is designed to provide high-speed Internet access to customers in remote areas, but also is available in many major cities.

Advertisement

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo