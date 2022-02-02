Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 12:56 PM

Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday

By Simon Druker
1/3
Solar flare expected to start hitting earth Wednesday
An M1 solar flare and a coronal mass ejection erupted from the Sun on Sunday. The flare is expected to begin hitting earth Wednesday, and could cause aurora conditions in part of the Northern Hemisphere into Thursday. File Photo courtesy NASA/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A solar flare, ejected from our sun towards the end of January, will start hitting earth Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center.

The flare is the result of a coronal mass ejection, a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's corona, which can travel from the Sun to Earth at speeds as fast as 1,800 miles per second.

Advertisement

The prediction center says "a G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm watch is in effect due to anticipated CME arrival," beginning early Wednesday.

The G2 storm could produce auroras across the sky, from as far north as the Arctic Circle to as far south as New York City.

NOAA calculates the M1 solar flare is traveling at a speed of just over 411 miles per second, although it says "lower levels of confidence exist for intensity and arrival timing."

"M-class flares are medium-sized; they generally cause brief radio blackouts that affect Earth's polar regions. Minor radiation storms sometimes follow an M-class flare," according to the European Space Agency.

The administration says any geomagnetic storm conditions are likely to persist into Thursday, albeit at weakening levels.

Advertisement

CME arrival is normally first detected by NOAA's DSCOVR spacecraft, which is located approximately 1 million miles from earth.

"Much like terrestrial weather, space weather results from a complex system driven both by the Sun and events much closer to Earth," explains NASA.

Read More

SpaceX plans spy satellite launch from California NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031

Latest Headlines

NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May
Science News // 2 hours ago
NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday that its plan to launch the Artemis I SLS rocket in March has slipped to April or May.
SpaceX plans spy satellite launch from California
Science News // 11 hours ago
SpaceX plans spy satellite launch from California
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to send a classified payload into orbit Wednesday from California for the National Reconnaissance Office, a U.S. intelligence agency that builds and operates spy satellites.
February night skies packed with intriguing astronomy events
Science News // 21 hours ago
February night skies packed with intriguing astronomy events
Cold air and wintry precipitation have dominated January, but a variety of astronomical sights in February may entice people to bundle up and spend some time outside during the final month of meteorological winter.
NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
Science News // 21 hours ago
NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- NASA has released details of the International Space Station's transition plan, including destruction of the structure in 2031, and research goals for the interim and the future.
SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, from Florida after several days of setbacks.
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Science News // 2 days ago
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered that a planet outside of the solar system may have a complex atmosphere made of metal gases that operate like Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed its launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, for the third day in a row Saturday.
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX again scrubbed its launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, on Friday.
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Science News // 5 days ago
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- China said Friday that it expects to sign a space agreement with Russia by the end of this year that will include construction of a joint lunar research facility.
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 5 days ago
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Australia pledged on Friday to spend $700 million over nine years to improve water quality of the Great Barrier Reef.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
February night skies packed with intriguing astronomy events
February night skies packed with intriguing astronomy events
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
SpaceX plans spy satellite launch from California
SpaceX plans spy satellite launch from California
NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May
NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement