SpaceX plans launches from both coasts Wednesday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands prepared to launch the company's Starlink satellites from Florida in May. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX is planning two Falcon 9 rocket launches within hours Wednesday on both coasts of the United States, one for Starlink and one for the U.S. government. First, the space company plans to send a classified payload into orbit from California for the National Reconnaissance Office, which is a U.S. intelligence agency that builds and operates spy satellites. Advertisement

The NROL-87 mission will be the first such launch for the office on a Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX plans liftoff at 3:18 p.m. EST from Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base about 160 miles west of Los Angeles.

The NRO says little about its spacecraft, except that it supports the agency's security mission to provide intelligence data to the nation's senior policy makers, the intelligence community and the Department of Defense.

Second, SpaceX plans to launch another cluster of its own Starlink broadband communications satellites from Florida.

The company has scheduled a Falcon 9 to lift off at 4:51 p.m. EST from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Weather for the Starlink launch includes a 20% probability that cumulus clouds could prompt a delay.

"There will be a small chance for an Atlantic shower going into Wednesday, but the concern for the afternoon launch window remains very low," according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.

SpaceX has launched over 2,000 Starlink satellites.

The Starlink network is designed to provide high-speed Internet access to customers in remote areas, but also is available in many major cities.

But SpaceX eventually wants to deploy thousands more satellites, which has raised concerns about space debris and interruptions to astronomy observations. The satellites can cause streaks of light across images of planets, stars and other space objects.

Astronomers have also lauded SpaceX, however, for working to reduce the glare from the satellites with dark coatings and sun shields.

