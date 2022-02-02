Trending
SpaceX plans launches from both coasts Wednesday

By Paul Brinkmann
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands prepared to launch the company's Starlink satellites from Florida in May. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX is planning two Falcon 9 rocket launches within hours Wednesday on both coasts of the United States, one for Starlink and one for the U.S. government.

First, the space company plans to send a classified payload into orbit from California for the National Reconnaissance Office, which is a U.S. intelligence agency that builds and operates spy satellites.

The NROL-87 mission will be the first such launch for the office on a Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX plans liftoff at 3:18 p.m. EST from Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base about 160 miles west of Los Angeles.

The NRO says little about its spacecraft, except that it supports the agency's security mission to provide intelligence data to the nation's senior policy makers, the intelligence community and the Department of Defense.

Second, SpaceX plans to launch another cluster of its own Starlink broadband communications satellites from Florida.

The company has scheduled a Falcon 9 to lift off at 4:51 p.m. EST from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Weather for the Starlink launch includes a 20% probability that cumulus clouds could prompt a delay.

"There will be a small chance for an Atlantic shower going into Wednesday, but the concern for the afternoon launch window remains very low," according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.

SpaceX has launched over 2,000 Starlink satellites.

The Starlink network is designed to provide high-speed Internet access to customers in remote areas, but also is available in many major cities.

But SpaceX eventually wants to deploy thousands more satellites, which has raised concerns about space debris and interruptions to astronomy observations. The satellites can cause streaks of light across images of planets, stars and other space objects.

Astronomers have also lauded SpaceX, however, for working to reduce the glare from the satellites with dark coatings and sun shields.

Latest Headlines

February night skies packed with intriguing astronomy events
Science News // 10 hours ago
February night skies packed with intriguing astronomy events
Cold air and wintry precipitation have dominated January, but a variety of astronomical sights in February may entice people to bundle up and spend some time outside during the final month of meteorological winter.
NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
Science News // 10 hours ago
NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- NASA has released details of the International Space Station's transition plan, including destruction of the structure in 2031, and research goals for the interim and the future.
SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, from Florida after several days of setbacks.
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Science News // 1 day ago
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered that a planet outside of the solar system may have a complex atmosphere made of metal gases that operate like Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed its launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, for the third day in a row Saturday.
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX again scrubbed its launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, on Friday.
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Science News // 4 days ago
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- China said Friday that it expects to sign a space agreement with Russia by the end of this year that will include construction of a joint lunar research facility.
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 4 days ago
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Australia pledged on Friday to spend $700 million over nine years to improve water quality of the Great Barrier Reef.
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New efforts are emerging to study ammonia as a clean, climate-friendly jet fuel, led by the University of Central Florida with a $10 million contract from NASA and cooperation from Boeing.
SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday scrubbed its planned launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2 and said it plans to try again Friday.
