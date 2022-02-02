Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 2, 2022 / 11:28 AM

NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
NASA's Artemis I moonshot slips back to April or May
An illustration shows NASA's Orion spacecraft orbiting the moon, which could happen as early as late 2021. Image courtesy of NASA

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday that its plan to launch the Artemis I SLS rocket in March has slipped to April or May.

The space agency said it wasn't working on any "major issues" but that engineers simply needed more time.

Advertisement

"NASA has added additional time to complete close out activities ... prior to rolling the integrated rocket and spacecraft out for the first time," the agency said in a blog post.

Such activities include testing of the flight termination system, which blows up the rocket in case it should malfunction and fly off course, creating a hazard.

RELATED NASA prepares final rocket tests for first Artemis moon mission launch

NASA has been preparing the huge Space Launch System moon rocket for final tests, or a "wet dress rehearsal," at Kennedy Space Center. The 322-foot-tall SLS is the largest NASA rocket since the last Saturn V rocket rolled out to a launch pad in 1972.9

Advertisement

The first lunar mission in decades will help NASA understand how the giant new rocket and the Orion capsule work in preparation for a crewed launch and eventual moon landing.

NASA's lunar plans include an Artemis II mission, now slated for 2024, that would carry four astronauts around the moon, and Artemis III in 2025, which would land Americans on the moon for the first time since Apollo.

RELATED NASA's newest astronaut class begins training in Houston

NASA originally had hoped to launch the Artemis I mission years ago, and recently planned the mission for the end of 2021. But the agency dealt with numerous delays, including those caused by work interruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming dress rehearsal, which includes full fueling of the rocket, will mark the first time the SLS and Orion have been to a launch pad, a little over four miles from the Vehicle Assembly Building.

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

SpaceX plans spy satellite launch from California
Science News // 10 hours ago
SpaceX plans spy satellite launch from California
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to send a classified payload into orbit Wednesday from California for the National Reconnaissance Office, a U.S. intelligence agency that builds and operates spy satellites.
February night skies packed with intriguing astronomy events
Science News // 19 hours ago
February night skies packed with intriguing astronomy events
Cold air and wintry precipitation have dominated January, but a variety of astronomical sights in February may entice people to bundle up and spend some time outside during the final month of meteorological winter.
NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- NASA has released details of the International Space Station's transition plan, including destruction of the structure in 2031, and research goals for the interim and the future.
SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, from Florida after several days of setbacks.
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Science News // 1 day ago
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered that a planet outside of the solar system may have a complex atmosphere made of metal gases that operate like Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed its launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, for the third day in a row Saturday.
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX again scrubbed its launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, on Friday.
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Science News // 5 days ago
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- China said Friday that it expects to sign a space agreement with Russia by the end of this year that will include construction of a joint lunar research facility.
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 5 days ago
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Australia pledged on Friday to spend $700 million over nine years to improve water quality of the Great Barrier Reef.
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New efforts are emerging to study ammonia as a clean, climate-friendly jet fuel, led by the University of Central Florida with a $10 million contract from NASA and cooperation from Boeing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
February night skies packed with intriguing astronomy events
February night skies packed with intriguing astronomy events
SpaceX plans spy satellite launch from California
SpaceX plans spy satellite launch from California
SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement