Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 4:15 PM

NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031

By Sommer Brokaw
1/4
NASA details plan to deorbit International Space Station in 2031
NASA this week detailed its plans to deorbit the International Space Station and crash it into the Pacific Ocean in 2031. Photo courtesy of NASA/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- NASA has released details of the International Space Station's transition plan, including destruction of the structure in 2031, and research goals for the interim and the future.

The ISS will deorbit in January 2031 ahead of crashing it into an uninhabited area of the South Pacific Ocean near to Point Nemo, which has been called a "spacecraft cemetery," according to the updated plan that NASA released Monday.

Advertisement

In the interim, the 925,335-pound space laboratory will continue operating until 2030 under a commitment the Biden administration has made, which NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced last month.

"The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international scientific collaboration and for more than 20 years has returned enormous scientific, educational and technological developments to benefit humanity," Nelson said in a NASA blog at the time.

RELATED NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel

"The United States' continued participation on the ISS will enhance innovation and competitiveness, as well as advance the research and technology necessary to send the first woman and first person of color to the moon ... and pave the way for sending the first humans to Mars."

Extension of operation through 2030 will allow for a "seamless transition of capabilities in low-Earth orbit to one or more commercially owned and operated destinations in the late 2020s," according to the NASA blog.

Advertisement

The updated transition report highlights five goals in the interim, including enabling deep space exploration, conducting research to benefit humanity, fostering a U.S. commercial space industry, leading and enabling international collaboration and inspiring humankind.

RELATED New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes

"By the early 2030s, NASA plans to purchase crew time for at least two -- and possibly more -- NASA crewmembers per year aboard commercial CLDs [Commercial low-Earth orbit Destinations] to continue basic microgravity research, applied biomedical research, and ongoing exploration technology development and human research, informed by the first several Artemis lunar landings," the report said.

"After the end of ISS, NASA plans to continue to provide support for research in LEO based on the successes and lessons learned of the ISS National Laboratory," it said.

In December, NASA announced it has signed deals with three U.S. companies to develop designs of new space stations and other commercial destinations in space, including Blue Origin, of Washington State, for $130 million, Nanoracks, of Houston, for $160 million, and Northrop Gunman Systems, of Virginia, for $125.6 million.

RELATED James Webb Space Telescope reaches final orbital destination

A video clip from NASA focuses on ISS's achievements since its inception in 1998.

Advertisement

"The ISS has been an unparalleled laboratory for cutting-edge research unachievable on earth's gravity for the benefit of all humanity, an observatory for earth's evolving climate, a beacon for international collaboration and our home until 2030," the video said.

The station is "busier than ever" in its third decade, developing technology for exploration missions, and researching new ways to fight disease, according to the video.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, from Florida after several days of setbacks.
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Science News // 1 day ago
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered that a planet outside of the solar system may have a complex atmosphere made of metal gases that operate like Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed its launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, for the third day in a row Saturday.
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX again scrubbed its launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, on Friday.
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Science News // 4 days ago
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- China said Friday that it expects to sign a space agreement with Russia by the end of this year that will include construction of a joint lunar research facility.
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 4 days ago
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Australia pledged on Friday to spend $700 million over nine years to improve water quality of the Great Barrier Reef.
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New efforts are emerging to study ammonia as a clean, climate-friendly jet fuel, led by the University of Central Florida with a $10 million contract from NASA and cooperation from Boeing.
SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday scrubbed its planned launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2 and said it plans to try again Friday.
Scientists regrow frog's lost leg, unsure if method could work in humans
Science News // 5 days ago
Scientists regrow frog's lost leg, unsure if method could work in humans
It sounds like the stuff sci-fi films are made of, but the successful regrowth of lost limbs in frogs could point the way to helping human amputees, researchers say.
Contagious cancer travels hundreds of miles, infecting multiple clam species
Science News // 5 days ago
Contagious cancer travels hundreds of miles, infecting multiple clam species
BANGOR, Maine, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Scientists have identified a new type of contagious blood cancer capable of infecting multiple clam species.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
SpaceX successfully launches Italian Earth-observation satellite
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
Scientists regrow frog's lost leg, unsure if method could work in humans
Scientists regrow frog's lost leg, unsure if method could work in humans
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
Hippos can recognize familiar voices, new study finds
Hippos can recognize familiar voices, new study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement