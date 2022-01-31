Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 31, 2022 / 1:34 PM

Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas

By Adam Schrader
Exoplanet has Earth-like layered atmosphere made of titanium gas
A photo illustration shows the hellish planet WASP-189b which may have an atmosphere that operates like Earth's but made of metal gases. Image courtesy Bibiana Prinoth

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered that a planet outside of the solar system may have a complex atmosphere made of metal gases that operate like Earth's atmosphere.

The research, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, found evidence that metals discovered in the atmosphere of WASP-189b are layered -- the first time research has suggested that gas giant planets like Jupiter might have a complex atmosphere like Earth's.

Advertisement

The research suggests that astronomers, who have previously assumed that the atmospheres of exoplanets exist as a uniform layer, adjust how they research and understand exoplanets -- including those that are more Earth-like.

"In the past, it has only been possible to analyze the atmospheres of this type of exoplanet with one-dimensional models," said Bibiana Prinoth, a doctoral student at Lund University in Sweden who is the lead author of the study, in a press release. "In our study, we pave the way for using high-resolution spectrographs to gain a much deeper understanding of exoplanet atmospheres."

RELATED Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth

The researchers particularly noted the presence of titanium oxide, which absorbs short wave radiation like the ultraviolet radiation emitted by stars such as the sun.

"Its detection could therefore indicate a layer in the atmosphere of WASP-189b that interacts with the stellar irradiation similarly to how the ozone layer does on Earth," said study co-author Kevin Heng -- a professor of astrophysics at the University of Bern, in a press release.

Advertisement

Prinoth said that researchers found evidence that the atmosphere is layered with different gasses in different ways -- like layers of water vapor and ozone in Earth's atmosphere.

RELATED SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row

The other metal gases found in the atmosphere of WASP-189b include iron, chromium, vanadium, magnesium and manganese.

"I am often asked if I think my research is relevant to the search for life elsewhere in the universe. My answer is always yes. This type of study is a first step in this search," Prinoth said.

On top of its metal atmosphere, WASP-189b is a hellish planet located 322 light-years from Earth and is perhaps the most extreme of any of the 4,2000 known exoplanets -- with daytime temperatures of about 5,792 degrees Fahrenheit.

RELATED James Webb Space Telescope reaches final orbital destination

RELATED Biden administration extends ISS operations through 2030

Latest Headlines

SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed its launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, for the third day in a row Saturday.
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX again scrubbed its launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, on Friday.
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Science News // 3 days ago
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- China said Friday that it expects to sign a space agreement with Russia by the end of this year that will include construction of a joint lunar research facility.
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 3 days ago
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Australia pledged on Friday to spend $700 million over nine years to improve water quality of the Great Barrier Reef.
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New efforts are emerging to study ammonia as a clean, climate-friendly jet fuel, led by the University of Central Florida with a $10 million contract from NASA and cooperation from Boeing.
SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday scrubbed its planned launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2 and said it plans to try again Friday.
Scientists regrow frog's lost leg, unsure if method could work in humans
Science News // 4 days ago
Scientists regrow frog's lost leg, unsure if method could work in humans
It sounds like the stuff sci-fi films are made of, but the successful regrowth of lost limbs in frogs could point the way to helping human amputees, researchers say.
Contagious cancer travels hundreds of miles, infecting multiple clam species
Science News // 4 days ago
Contagious cancer travels hundreds of miles, infecting multiple clam species
BANGOR, Maine, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Scientists have identified a new type of contagious blood cancer capable of infecting multiple clam species.
Astrophysicists discover mysterious energy pulse in Milky Way
Science News // 4 days ago
Astrophysicists discover mysterious energy pulse in Milky Way
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Astrophysicists have discovered a radio transient, or a burst of energy, that pulses every 18.8 minutes in the Milky Way.
New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes
Science News // 5 days ago
New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Seattle-area company Radian Aerospace plans to build and commercialize a true spaceplane that could take off from a commercial runway, fly to space and return under its own power -- a feat never achieved before.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
SpaceX scrubs Italian satellite launch third day in row
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
SpaceX again scrubs launch of Italian satellite
Scientists regrow frog's lost leg, unsure if method could work in humans
Scientists regrow frog's lost leg, unsure if method could work in humans
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement