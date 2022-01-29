Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 29, 2022

Watch live: SpaceX to give Italian satellite launch another try

By Danielle Haynes & Paul Brinkmann
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch an Italian COSMO-SkyMed Earth observation satellite from Florida. File Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX is set to again try to launch an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2 on Saturday.

It's the third attempt to launch the satellite after two days of delays due to poor weather conditions.

A Falcon 9 rocket mounted with the spacecraft scheduled for liftoff at 6:11 p.m. EST Saturday from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The new satellite will ensure "complete operative continuity of the entire COSMO-SkyMed constellation, which has been in orbit for more than 15 years," Italian space services company Telespazio, based in Rome, said of the mission.

The Italian Space Agency has financed the mission and plans to control the spacecraft from the country's Fucino Space Center about 80 miles east of Rome.

When it does launch, the first-stage booster is expected to land at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral.

The COSMO-SkyMed satellite constellation, built by France-based Thales Alenia Space, provides high-resolution images of the Earth's surface.

The images are used to map topographical features and resources, provide defense and security intelligence, track shipping and to monitor disasters, forests and agriculture.





