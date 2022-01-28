Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 11:49 AM

China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026

By Simon Druker
1/2
China, Russia to start building lunar research station by 2026
China said Friday it will sign a deal with Russia by the end of the year that will see the two countries develop a joint facility on the moon. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- China said Friday that it expects to sign a space agreement with Russia by the end of this year that will include construction of a joint lunar research facility.

"We are intensively engaged in negotiations and have basically reached a consensus. The agreement is quite possible to be signed as soon as possible this year," China National Space Administration Vice Administrator Wu Yanhua told a Friday news conference, the Eurasian Times said.

Advertisement

The countries aim to begin construction of the International Lunar Research Station by 2026 and have basic infrastructure finished by 2035. It will be capable of conducting multidisciplinary research activities. The construction area will be chosen before 2025.

This comes on the same day the China National Space Administration released a white paper outlining the immediate future of the country's space program, as well as its recent accomplishments.

RELATED 'Space Force' team tries to prove its worth in Season 2 trailer

"The space industry is a critical element of the overall national strategy, and China upholds the principle of exploration and utilization of outer space for peaceful purposes," the paper states.

A future base also could include a reserve spacecraft capable of taking off from the moon's surface, Russia's Sputnik News Agency reported Tuesday.

Advertisement

"The possibility of some kind of reserve lunar ascent/descent vehicle is one new and important idea. And things will be more calm on the moon [for cosmonauts] if there is a reserve ship which can take off," retired cosmonaut Vladimir Solovyev told the agency.

RELATED SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday

It also reported member states of the European Space Agency have been invited to participate in the facility's development. The agency said it has not yet reached a decision.

In September, China and Russia jointly hosted a closed-door workshop on the lunar station. Experts from France, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Thailand also were invited.

RELATED U.S. sends Moscow diplomatic path for averting war in Ukraine

Latest Headlines

SpaceX plans another attempt to launch Italian satellite
Science News // 9 minutes ago
SpaceX plans another attempt to launch Italian satellite
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to try again Friday evening to launch an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, from Florida.
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Science News // 2 hours ago
Australia pledges $700 million to protect Great Barrier Reef
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Australia pledged on Friday to spend $700 million over nine years to improve water quality of the Great Barrier Reef.
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
Science News // 10 hours ago
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- New efforts are emerging to study ammonia as a clean, climate-friendly jet fuel, led by the University of Central Florida with a $10 million contract from NASA and cooperation from Boeing.
SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday scrubbed its planned launch of an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2 and said it plans to try again Friday.
Scientists regrow frog's lost leg, unsure if method could work in humans
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists regrow frog's lost leg, unsure if method could work in humans
It sounds like the stuff sci-fi films are made of, but the successful regrowth of lost limbs in frogs could point the way to helping human amputees, researchers say.
Contagious cancer travels hundreds of miles, infecting multiple clam species
Science News // 1 day ago
Contagious cancer travels hundreds of miles, infecting multiple clam species
BANGOR, Maine, Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Scientists have identified a new type of contagious blood cancer capable of infecting multiple clam species.
Astrophysicists discover mysterious energy pulse in Milky Way
Science News // 1 day ago
Astrophysicists discover mysterious energy pulse in Milky Way
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Astrophysicists have discovered a radio transient, or a burst of energy, that pulses every 18.8 minutes in the Milky Way.
New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes
Science News // 2 days ago
New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Seattle-area company Radian Aerospace plans to build and commercialize a true spaceplane that could take off from a commercial runway, fly to space and return under its own power -- a feat never achieved before.
U.S. records most unprovoked shark attacks in 2021
Science News // 3 days ago
U.S. records most unprovoked shark attacks in 2021
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The United States led the world with 47 unprovoked shark bites during 2021, the International Shark Attack File reported.
SpaceX cargo capsule successfully splashes down in Florida
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX cargo capsule successfully splashes down in Florida
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon capsule that had transported supplies and experiments to the International Space Station splashed down along the coast of Florida on Monday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes
New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes
Astrophysicists discover mysterious energy pulse in Milky Way
Astrophysicists discover mysterious energy pulse in Milky Way
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
NASA, Boeing, UCF to study zero-carbon ammonia jet fuel
Contagious cancer travels hundreds of miles, infecting multiple clam species
Contagious cancer travels hundreds of miles, infecting multiple clam species
SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday
SpaceX scrubs launch of Italian satellite from Florida, will try again Friday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement