A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch an Italian COSMO-SkyMed Earth observation satellite from Florida. Photo courtesy of SpaceX



ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to try again Friday evening to launch an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, from Florida. A Falcon 9 rocket mounted with the spacecraft is prepared for liftoff at 6:11 p.m. EST from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was scrubbed Thursday due to clouds and wind. Advertisement

Friday's attempt has a 30% chance of another scrub due to thick clouds and possible high winds in the atmosphere above the launch site, according to a Space Force forecast.

The new satellite will ensure "complete operative continuity of the entire COSMO-SkyMed constellation, which has been in orbit for more than 15 years," Italian space services company Telespazio, based in Rome, said of the mission.

The second #COSMOSkyMED Second Generation satellite is ready for lift-off! The new satellite will ensure the operational continuity of the mission and expand the capacity to develop new applications to protect our planet! Learn morehttps://t.co/U2AgI6NtJr pic.twitter.com/3XL5rn9Ewu— Telespazio (@telespazio) January 24, 2022

The Italian Space Agency has financed the mission and plans to control the spacecraft from the country's Fucino Space Center about 80 miles east of Rome.

The first-stage booster is expected to land at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral.

The COSMO-SkyMed satellite constellation, built by France-based Thales Alenia Space, provides high-resolution images of the Earth's surface.

The images are used to map topographical features and resources, provide defense and security intelligence, track shipping and to monitor disasters, forests and agriculture.

