SpaceX plans twilight launch of Italian satellite from Florida

1/5

An illustration depicts the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2 satellite in orbit. Photo courtesy of Thales Alenia Space

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch an Italian Earth-observation satellite, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2, into orbit from Florida on Thursday evening. The launch company plans liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:11 p.m. EST. Advertisement

The liftoff is scheduled just 10 minutes after sunset -- such timing often results in colorful twilight views of a rocket launch.

"The new launch ensures complete operative continuity of the entire COSMO-SkyMed constellation, which has been in orbit for more than 15 years," Italian space services company Telespazio, based in Rome, said of the mission.

The Italian Space Agency has financed the mission and plans to control the spacecraft from the country's Fucino Space Center about 80 miles east of Rome.

Weather for the launch includes a 40% risk that clouds or wind could prompt a delay on Wednesday, while a moderate risk of rough seas could impede recovery of the first-stage booster on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.

Advertisement

RELATED First lunar rovers in decades may explore the moon in 2022

The COSMO-SkyMed satellite constellation, built by France-based Thales Alenia Space, provides high-resolution images of the Earth's surface.

The images are used to map topographical features and resources, provide defense and security intelligence, track shipping and to monitor disasters, forests and agriculture.

The second generation of the satellites will "progressively replace the first generation system currently in orbit, improving its performance" and eventually allowing the retirement of the first generation of COSMO-SkyMed spacecraft, according to Telespazio.

RELATED SpaceX launches 105 satellites from Florida

SpaceX said Sunday on Twitter that a static fire test of the rocket for the mission was successful, but the company hadn't posted further updates as of Wednesday evening.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo