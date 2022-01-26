Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 6:54 PM

Astrophysicists discover mysterious energy pulse in Milky Way

By Megan Hadley
Astrophysicists discover mysterious energy pulse in Milky Way
Scientists reveal their findings of a radio transient in a new study released Wednesday. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Astrophysicists have discovered a radio transient, or a burst of energy, that pulses every 18.8 minutes in the Milky Way.

Natasha Hurley-Walker, an astrophysicist at the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research at Australia's Curtin University, led the team of scientists who discovered the mysterious object. They initially believed the pulses of energy to be from a neutron star or a white star with a powerful magnetic field.

Advertisement

"This object was appearing and disappearing over a few hours during our observations," she said in a statement.

"That was completely unexpected. It was kind of spooky for an astronomer because there's nothing known in the sky that does that.

RELATED Neutrino from shredded star reveals cosmic particle accelerator

"And it's really quite close to us -- about 4,000 lightyears away. It's in our galactic backyard."

Curtin University honors student Tyrone O'Doherty made the discovery using the Murchison Widefield Array telescope. The team described the radio transients Wednesday in the Nature journal.

"It's exciting that the source I identified last year has turned out to be such a peculiar object," O'Doherty said."The MWA's wide field of view and extreme sensitivity are perfect for surveying the entire sky and detecting the unexpected."

Advertisement
RELATED Collapsing star spotted turning into black hole or neutron star for the first time

"The high-frequency radio sky is bursting with synchrotron transients from massive stellar explosions" the authors from Australia and China wrote in the journal article.

"We find that the source pulses every 18.18 minutes, an unusual periodicity that has, to our knowledge, not been observed previously."

More research is needed to figure out what is causing the bursts of energy, but they think it could be called a magnetar-- a kind of dead star.

RELATED Scientists look for Antarctic neutrinos

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes
Science News // 10 hours ago
New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Seattle-area company Radian Aerospace plans to build and commercialize a true spaceplane that could take off from a commercial runway, fly to space and return under its own power -- a feat never achieved before.
U.S. records most unprovoked shark attacks in 2021
Science News // 1 day ago
U.S. records most unprovoked shark attacks in 2021
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The United States led the world with 47 unprovoked shark bites during 2021, the International Shark Attack File reported.
SpaceX cargo capsule successfully splashes down in Florida
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX cargo capsule successfully splashes down in Florida
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon capsule that had transported supplies and experiments to the International Space Station splashed down along the coast of Florida on Monday afternoon.
James Webb Space Telescope reaches final orbital destination
Science News // 2 days ago
James Webb Space Telescope reaches final orbital destination
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope arrived Monday at its final destination, where it will orbit the sun over 1 million miles from Earth to observe the earliest galaxies and more.
Hippos can recognize familiar voices, new study finds
Science News // 2 days ago
Hippos can recognize familiar voices, new study finds
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Hippopotamuses can tell the difference between strangers and their neighbors based only on the sound of their voices, according to a study published Monday in Current Biology.
ULA launches two new Space Force tracking satellites into orbit
Science News // 5 days ago
ULA launches two new Space Force tracking satellites into orbit
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance sent two space tracking satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force from Florida on Friday afternoon.
Study: Polluted air keeps butterflies, bees from pollinating
Science News // 5 days ago
Study: Polluted air keeps butterflies, bees from pollinating
As air pollution worsens, fruits, flowers and the creatures that pollinate them could pay a price.
Dust storm grounded Mars helicopter, but it's ready to fly again
Science News // 6 days ago
Dust storm grounded Mars helicopter, but it's ready to fly again
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20 (UPI) -- One of the Red Planet's famous dust storms has kept the Mars helicopter Ingenuity grounded for two weeks, but the aircraft is scheduled for its 19th flight as early as Sunday, according to NASA.
NASA prepares final rocket tests for first Artemis moon mission launch
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA prepares final rocket tests for first Artemis moon mission launch
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing the huge Space Launch System moon rocket for final tests on a Kennedy Space Center launchpad in February that would clear the way for a moon launch as early as late March.
NASA's James Webb telescope completes mirror deployment, heads for orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA's James Webb telescope completes mirror deployment, heads for orbit
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb telescope completed deployment of all 18 of its primary mirror segments and the secondary mirror on Wednesday, the agency reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes
New tech spurs spaceplane vision: halfway around world in 40 minutes
U.S. records most unprovoked shark attacks in 2021
U.S. records most unprovoked shark attacks in 2021
James Webb Space Telescope reaches final orbital destination
James Webb Space Telescope reaches final orbital destination
SpaceX cargo capsule successfully splashes down in Florida
SpaceX cargo capsule successfully splashes down in Florida
Study: Carbon monoxide deaths soar during power outages
Study: Carbon monoxide deaths soar during power outages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement