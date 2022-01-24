Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 2:56 PM

James Webb Space Telescope reaches final orbital destination

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
James Webb Space Telescope reaches final orbital destination
An illustration depicts the James Webb Space Telescope floating in space after launch and deployment of sun shield and reflective dish. Image courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope arrived Monday at its final destination, where it will orbit the sun over 1 million miles from Earth to observe the earliest galaxies and more.

Operators on Earth fired Webb's thrusters at 2 p.m. EST to maneuver the observatory into a stable gravitational point, known as Lagrange Point 2 or L2, where it will be held by Earth's gravity to remain in a solar orbit.

Advertisement

The spacecraft fired its thrusters for about 5 minutes to reach the spot.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson congratulated the team of engineers and technicians working to ensure the telescope achieves its goals.

"We're one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe," Nelson said in a press release. "And I can't wait to see Webb's first new views of the universe this summer!"

Advertisement
RELATED Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets

Webb's orbit will allow it a wide view of the cosmos at any given moment. Its position far from Earth also will allow it to cool to extremely low temperatures needed for its infrared instruments.

In the coming years, as Webb reveals secrets of the universe, it will periodically fire thrusters to stay in its position, but in synch with Earth's orbit of the sun. That way, operators on Earth will remain in communication with the $10 billion observatory.

"We are now on the verge of aligning the mirrors, instrument activation and commissioning and the start of wondrous and astonishing discoveries," Bill Ochs, Webb project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a news release.

RELATED James Webb Space Telescope launches on million-mile journey

Astronomers have booked Webb to observe the earliest galaxies, supermassive black holes, pulsars, nebulae and exoplanets.

Next up is a three-month procedure to align instruments, after which initial images will be taken and transmitted. NASA hasn't said when it will release the first public images from the telescope, but promises they will rival or surpass images from the Hubble Space Telescope.

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

Hippos can recognize familiar voices, new study finds
Science News // 1 hour ago
Hippos can recognize familiar voices, new study finds
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Hippopotamuses can tell the difference between strangers and their neighbors based only on the sound of their voices, according to a study published Monday in Current Biology.
ULA launches two new Space Force tracking satellites into orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
ULA launches two new Space Force tracking satellites into orbit
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance sent two space tracking satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force from Florida on Friday afternoon.
Study: Polluted air keeps butterflies, bees from pollinating
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Polluted air keeps butterflies, bees from pollinating
As air pollution worsens, fruits, flowers and the creatures that pollinate them could pay a price.
Dust storm grounded Mars helicopter, but it's ready to fly again
Science News // 4 days ago
Dust storm grounded Mars helicopter, but it's ready to fly again
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20 (UPI) -- One of the Red Planet's famous dust storms has kept the Mars helicopter Ingenuity grounded for two weeks, but the aircraft is scheduled for its 19th flight as early as Sunday, according to NASA.
NASA prepares final rocket tests for first Artemis moon mission launch
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA prepares final rocket tests for first Artemis moon mission launch
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing the huge Space Launch System moon rocket for final tests on a Kennedy Space Center launchpad in February that would clear the way for a moon launch as early as late March.
NASA's James Webb telescope completes mirror deployment, heads for orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's James Webb telescope completes mirror deployment, heads for orbit
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb telescope completed deployment of all 18 of its primary mirror segments and the secondary mirror on Wednesday, the agency reported.
Cosmonauts complete first spacewalk of 2022 to prepare Russian ISS segment
Science News // 5 days ago
Cosmonauts complete first spacewalk of 2022 to prepare Russian ISS segment
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Two Russian cosmonauts completed the first spacewalk of 2022 outside the International Space Station to perform tasks that will allow spacecraft to dock with a new Russian segment.
Study: Carbon monoxide deaths soar during power outages
Science News // 5 days ago
Study: Carbon monoxide deaths soar during power outages
Power outages are becoming more frequent in the United States, and a new study highlights one consequence of prolonged blackouts: carbon monoxide poisonings.
SpaceX launches 2,000th Starlink satellite from Florida
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 2,000th Starlink satellite from Florida
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 49 Starlink satellites from Florida on Tuesday evening, bringing the total number of Starlinks launched to over 2,000.
Private investment in space infrastructure hit record $14.5B in 2021
Science News // 6 days ago
Private investment in space infrastructure hit record $14.5B in 2021
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Private investment in space infrastructure companies hit a record-breaking $14.5 billion last year, according to a report Tuesday by New York City-based firm Space Capital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ULA launches two new Space Force tracking satellites into orbit
ULA launches two new Space Force tracking satellites into orbit
Dust storm grounded Mars helicopter, but it's ready to fly again
Dust storm grounded Mars helicopter, but it's ready to fly again
First lunar rovers in decades may explore the moon in 2022
First lunar rovers in decades may explore the moon in 2022
NASA prepares final rocket tests for first Artemis moon mission launch
NASA prepares final rocket tests for first Artemis moon mission launch
Hippos can recognize familiar voices, new study finds
Hippos can recognize familiar voices, new study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement