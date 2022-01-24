James Webb Space Telescope reaches final orbital destination

1/5

An illustration depicts the James Webb Space Telescope floating in space after launch and deployment of sun shield and reflective dish. Image courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope arrived Monday at its final destination, where it will orbit the sun over 1 million miles from Earth to observe the earliest galaxies and more. Operators on Earth fired Webb's thrusters at 2 p.m. EST to maneuver the observatory into a stable gravitational point, known as Lagrange Point 2 or L2, where it will be held by Earth's gravity to remain in a solar orbit. Advertisement

The spacecraft fired its thrusters for about 5 minutes to reach the spot.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson congratulated the team of engineers and technicians working to ensure the telescope achieves its goals.

"We're one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe," Nelson said in a press release. "And I can't wait to see Webb's first new views of the universe this summer!"

Webb's orbit will allow it a wide view of the cosmos at any given moment. Its position far from Earth also will allow it to cool to extremely low temperatures needed for its infrared instruments.

In the coming years, as Webb reveals secrets of the universe, it will periodically fire thrusters to stay in its position, but in synch with Earth's orbit of the sun. That way, operators on Earth will remain in communication with the $10 billion observatory.

"We are now on the verge of aligning the mirrors, instrument activation and commissioning and the start of wondrous and astonishing discoveries," Bill Ochs, Webb project manager at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a news release.

Astronomers have booked Webb to observe the earliest galaxies, supermassive black holes, pulsars, nebulae and exoplanets.

Next up is a three-month procedure to align instruments, after which initial images will be taken and transmitted. NASA hasn't said when it will release the first public images from the telescope, but promises they will rival or surpass images from the Hubble Space Telescope.

