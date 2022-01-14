Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 14, 2022 / 2:47 PM

Destruction of red blood cells contributes to space anemia in astronauts

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Destruction of red blood cells contributes to space anemia in astronauts
"Space anemia" has been noted by doctors and researchers among astronauts since the very first human space missions, but researchers are unsure what causes the condition. File Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Spending time in space destroys red blood cells and contributes to anemia in astronauts, according to new research published Friday.

During long-duration space flights, astronauts' bodies destroy 54% more red blood cells than they would on Earth, according to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Advertisement

While the condition, called "space anemia," has been noted since the first space missions, researchers say that its causes aren't all that clear.

"Having fewer red blood cells in space isn't a problem when your body is weightless," study co-author Guy Trudel said in a press release.

RELATED Astronaut Kelly twins show space travel doesn't bring lasting bio changes

"But when landing on Earth and potentially on other planets or moons, anemia affecting your energy, endurance and strength can threaten mission objectives," said Trudel, a rehabilitation physician and researcher at The Ottawa Hospital and professor at the University of Ottawa.

The researchers analyzed data on 14 astronauts during six-month missions aboard the International Space Station and for at least one year after their return.

With the exception of one of the astronauts who didn't have blood taken at landing, the researchers found that "space anemia" resolved itself over three to four months back on Earth.

Advertisement
RELATED Smart shirt tracks vital signs of astronauts aboard space station

The researchers note, however, that one year later blood destruction in the astronauts' bodies remained about 30% higher than before they'd traveled to space.

Overall, the scientists said they've shown that space flight is associated with "persistently increased levels of products of hemoglobin degradation, carbon monoxide in alveolar air and iron in serum."

While the findings may be applicable to treating blood conditions on Earth, the data also suggests that longer time in space influences -- and possibly makes worse -- this anemia.

RELATED Astronauts need tough workouts to keep heart healthy on trip to Mars

The article said that persistent hemolysis during space missions suggests that the longer the exposure to space the worse the anemia.

"If we can find out exactly what's causing this anemia, then there is potential to treat it or prevent it -- both for astronauts and for patients here on Earth," Trudel said.

Latest Headlines

Virgin Orbit launches a rocket carrying 7 satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
Virgin Orbit launches a rocket carrying 7 satellites
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit kicked off an ambitious launch schedule for 2022 on Thursday by sending seven small satellites into space aboard a rocket launched from a jet high above the Pacific Ocean.
Without animals to disperse seeds, some plants may not survive climate change
Science News // 23 hours ago
Without animals to disperse seeds, some plants may not survive climate change
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- As the Earth warms with climate change, plants and animals are being forced to move to friendlier conditions. Animals can swim, scamper and fly, but plants are rooted in place -- they rely on seed dispersal to migrate.
Global warming trend continues, though 2021 eased a bit, reports say
Science News // 23 hours ago
Global warming trend continues, though 2021 eased a bit, reports say
WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Even though 2021 marked a minor cooldown from 2020's record-high global temperatures, the year's temperatures remain part of the planet-warming trend, experts say.
SpaceX launches 105 satellites from Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches 105 satellites from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 105 satellites from Florida on Thursday morning as part of its rideshare program, which it uses to release satellites for dozens of customers in a single mission.
Jurassic 'discovery of a lifetime' -- a sea dragon -- unearthed in dried-up British reservoir
Science News // 1 day ago
Jurassic 'discovery of a lifetime' -- a sea dragon -- unearthed in dried-up British reservoir
A routine survey at a British nature reserve almost a year ago ended up turning up a prehistoric goldmine -- one that paleontologists now are calling an "unprecedented discovery."
Study: 1,000-light-year-wide 'Local Bubble' is source of all young stars closest to Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: 1,000-light-year-wide 'Local Bubble' is source of all young stars closest to Earth
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Scientists say that nearly all of the the star-forming complexes near the Sun lie on the surface of a Local Bubble, a cavity of low density, high temperature plasma that births new stars.
NASA's new chief scientist to focus on Earth, climate change
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's new chief scientist to focus on Earth, climate change
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NASA's growing emphasis on Earth and climate science took sharper focus this week with the appointment of an Earth scientist, Katherine Calvin, to the agency's chief scientist position.
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
Science News // 3 days ago
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
BANGOR, Maine, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- For almost 20 years, record haul numbers padded the pockets of Maine lobstermen, but with landings declining for five straight years, many wonder how the industry will survive the impacts of climate change.
Study: Female dolphins have functional clitoris that provides pleasure
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Female dolphins have functional clitoris that provides pleasure
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Female dolphins have a functional clitoris that provides pleasure when stimulated, according to a study published on Monday in Current Biology.
James Webb telescope completes major deployment
Science News // 6 days ago
James Webb telescope completes major deployment
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb ​​Telescope completed the complex major deployment of its giant golden mirrors Saturday, a move the space agency called "its next biggest milestone."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches 105 satellites from Florida
SpaceX launches 105 satellites from Florida
Virgin Orbit launches a rocket carrying 7 satellites
Virgin Orbit launches a rocket carrying 7 satellites
Jurassic 'discovery of a lifetime' -- a sea dragon -- unearthed in dried-up British reservoir
Jurassic 'discovery of a lifetime' -- a sea dragon -- unearthed in dried-up British reservoir
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
Without animals to disperse seeds, some plants may not survive climate change
Without animals to disperse seeds, some plants may not survive climate change
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement