Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 13, 2022 / 6:25 AM

Jurassic 'discovery of a lifetime' -- a sea dragon -- unearthed in dried-up British reservoir

By John Murphy, Accuweather.com
Jurassic 'discovery of a lifetime' -- a sea dragon -- unearthed in dried-up British reservoir
The ichthyosaur first appeared approximately 250 million years ago during the Triassic period and thrived through the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods when dinosaurs still roamed the Earth. This prehistoric reptile could grow up to 25 meters in length and resembled a dolphin or shark. Photo by Anglian Water via Storyful

Jan. 13 -- A routine survey at a British nature reserve almost a year ago ended up turning up a prehistoric goldmine -- one that paleontologists now are calling an "unprecedented discovery."

Last February, Rutland Conservation team leader Joe Davis and his colleague walked across an area of the Rutland Water Conservation Reserve that was being drained as part of routine maintenance. Davis noticed an area that initially looked like clay pipes sticking out of the dirt.

Advertisement

After getting a closer look, Davis noticed the pieces may not be pipes but actually vertebrae, according to the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust.

"We couldn't quite believe it," he said after the pair also saw a feature that looked like a jawbone.

RELATED 'Baby Yingliang' dinosaur fossil shows remarkable similarities to modern birds

Davis called local officials who inspected the area and discovered it was a fossil.

The sea dragon lived for about 160 million years before it went extinct around 90 million years ago. Photo by Anglian Water via Storyful

Scientists and volunteers began excavating the site shortly after, revealing on Monday what they called the "paleontological discovery of a lifetime." The team unearthed an ichthyosaur, or a "sea dragon," the most complete to ever be discovered in Britain.

Advertisement

The ichthyosaur first appeared approximately 250 million years ago during the Triassic period and thrived through the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods when dinosaurs still roamed the Earth. This prehistoric reptile could grow up to 25 meters in length and resembled a dolphin or shark.

RELATED Even T. Rex had to deal with bone disease, fossil study shows

"During this time period, it would have been right at the top of the food chain. It's an ultimate apex predator, perhaps one of the biggest animals in the sea worldwide," paleontologist Dean Lomax told NBC News.

The sea dragon lived for about 160 million years before it went extinct around 90 million years ago. About 200 years ago, the first complete skull of the ichthyosaur was unearthed in 1811 on the Jurassic Coast of southwest England by Mary Anning.

In the 1970s, two more sea dragons were found in the area. Both were small and incomplete. In late 2020, another was found in southern Britain on the Dorset coast.

RELATED Dinosaurs may have lived in 'social' herds 193 million years ago, study finds

The complex operation to excavate the new find took two weeks and was done by a team of paleontologists from last August to September. Dean Lomax, a paleontologist and visiting scientist affiliated with the University of Manchester, led the excavation of the fossil, which measures 10 meters in length and has a skull weighing about one ton.

Advertisement

"It's the most complete and larger than any dinosaur skeleton ever found here, so it's a mega-find for so many reasons," Lomax told NBC News. It is estimated the remains at the site are about 180 million years old.

The fossil will be cleaned, preserved and prepared for display within the next 18 to 24 months, officials said. Photo by Anglian Water via Storyful

Previously, ichthyosaurs had only been discovered in the country on England's southern and Yorkshire coast. This ichthyosaur was discovered in a landlocked county around 100 miles north of London.

RELATED Sands of Isle of Wight yield two new Spinosaurus relatives

"It is a truly unprecedented discovery and one of the greatest finds in British paleontological history," Lomax said.

The Rutland Conservation team leader that initially came across the fossil explained that "the find has been absolutely fascinating and a real career highlight," and, Davis added, "It's great to learn so much from the discovery and to think that this amazing creature was once swimming in seas above us."

Outside of Britain., remains of that size for a sea dragon are rare -- but they have been found in other places, such as Canada.

The fossil currently rests in the lab of paleontological conservator Nigel Larkin in preparation for being cleaned, preserved and prepared. It will be ready for display within the next 18 to 24 months.

Advertisement

Scenes from the great outdoors around the world

Pedestrians take photos of and enjoy the snow covered trees in Central Park after a winter storm in New York City on January 7, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Virgin Orbit plans to launch a rocket carrying 7 satellites Thursday
Science News // 4 hours ago
Virgin Orbit plans to launch a rocket carrying 7 satellites Thursday
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit plans to start an ambitious launch schedule for 2022 on Thursday by sending seven small satellites into space aboard a rocket launched from a jet high above the Pacific Ocean.
Study: 1,000-light-year-wide 'Local Bubble' is source of all young stars closest to Earth
Science News // 14 hours ago
Study: 1,000-light-year-wide 'Local Bubble' is source of all young stars closest to Earth
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Scientists say that nearly all of the the star-forming complexes near the Sun lie on the surface of a Local Bubble, a cavity of low density, high temperature plasma that births new stars.
NASA's new chief scientist to focus on Earth, climate change
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's new chief scientist to focus on Earth, climate change
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NASA's growing emphasis on Earth and climate science took sharper focus this week with the appointment of an Earth scientist, Katherine Calvin, to the agency's chief scientist position.
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
Science News // 2 days ago
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
BANGOR, Maine, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- For almost 20 years, record haul numbers padded the pockets of Maine lobstermen, but with landings declining for five straight years, many wonder how the industry will survive the impacts of climate change.
Study: Female dolphins have functional clitoris that provides pleasure
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Female dolphins have functional clitoris that provides pleasure
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Female dolphins have a functional clitoris that provides pleasure when stimulated, according to a study published on Monday in Current Biology.
James Webb telescope completes major deployment
Science News // 5 days ago
James Webb telescope completes major deployment
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb ​​Telescope completed the complex major deployment of its giant golden mirrors Saturday, a move the space agency called "its next biggest milestone."
Google honors physicist Stephen Hawking with new Doodle
Science News // 4 days ago
Google honors physicist Stephen Hawking with new Doodle
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Google celebrated what would have been physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday Saturday with a new Doodle.
Watch live: Astrophysicist to webcast James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 5 days ago
Watch live: Astrophysicist to webcast James Webb Space Telescope
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy will live stream images of the James Webb Space Telescope traveling through space on Friday.
SpaceX successfully completes first launch of 2022 from Florida
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX successfully completes first launch of 2022 from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX kicked off a surge in launch activity Thursday with the successful launch of 49 of the company's Starlink communications satellites from Florida heading south along the state's coastline.
Dogs know when a language is from a foreign tongue, study shows
Science News // 6 days ago
Dogs know when a language is from a foreign tongue, study shows
Dogs don't speak a human language, but they do know when you switch from one tongue to another, an intriguing new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's new chief scientist to focus on Earth, climate change
NASA's new chief scientist to focus on Earth, climate change
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
Study: 1,000-light-year-wide 'Local Bubble' is source of all young stars closest to Earth
Study: 1,000-light-year-wide 'Local Bubble' is source of all young stars closest to Earth
Astra Space faces critics, skeptics as it plans Florida launch
Astra Space faces critics, skeptics as it plans Florida launch
Virgin Orbit plans to launch a rocket carrying 7 satellites Thursday
Virgin Orbit plans to launch a rocket carrying 7 satellites Thursday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement