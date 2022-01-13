Trending
Jan. 13, 2022 / 9:50 AM

Watch live: SpaceX launches 105 satellites from Florida

By Paul Brinkmann
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared for launch on Thursday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch 105 satellites from Florida on Thursday morning as part of its rideshare program, which it uses to release satellites for dozens of customers in a single launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for liftoff of the Transporter-3 mission at 10:25 a.m. EST from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station near Kennedy Space Center.

The Space Force has forecast a 30% chance that clouds could prompt a launch delay, and the company has a backup launch time planned 24 hours later if needed.

The first-stage booster for the rocket will attempt to fly back to a landing pad about 10 miles away from the launch site within nine minutes of the liftoff time. SpaceX expects that booster will create a sonic boom heard throughout the region.

Many of the spacecraft on board are no bigger than a shoebox as the satellite industry, like phones and desktop computers, uses more miniaturized components.

According to SpaceX's mission timeline, the spacecraft will fly together into orbit for about an hour, after which clusters of satellites will be released periodically over about 30 minutes.

The launch will be the third in SpaceX's Transporter rideshare program that began in January 2021.

One company on board, Madrid-based FOSSA Systems, specializes in tiny satellites for so-called "Internet of Things" (IoT) communication. For example, such a service might connect devices like keychains to the Internet, so customers can find their keys.

FOSSA posted about the launch Wednesday on Twitter: "The countdown for the deployment of our first 6 FOSSASAT-2E IoT has started! Tomorrow, January 13, the launch of our first 6 picosatellites will take place with our partners... also demonstrating our PocketPod deployer and launches to LEO for PocketQubes."

The company's deployer could be used to distribute other types of satellites in the future, according to FOSSA.

Additional customers on board include San Francisco-based Planet, which has 44 of its small SuperDove spacecraft on board for Earth observation, and an Earth observation satellite for the Ukrainian government.

