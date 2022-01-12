Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 12, 2022 / 4:55 PM

Study: 1,000-light-year-wide 'Local Bubble' is source of all young stars closest to Earth

By Rich Klein
Study: 1,000-light-year-wide 'Local Bubble' is source of all young stars closest to Earth
All young stars and star-forming regions with 500 light years of Earth sit on the surface of a giant gas bubble referred to as the "Local Bubble," researchers said on Wednesday. Photo by Leah Hustak/Space Telescope Science Institute/Harvard University

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Every young star and star-forming region around the Sun within 500 light years of Earth sits on the surface of a "Local Bubble," according to a new study.

The bubble consists of a cavity of low-density, high-temperature plasma surrounded by a shell of cold, neutral gas and dust, according to the study, published Wednesday in the journal in the journal Nature.

Advertisement

Researchers based at the Center for Astrophysics and the Space Telescope Science Institute said that Earth is at the center of the bubble, which was created by supernovas and expanded by at least 15 powerful star explosions.

"We've discovered a common origin for all nearby star formation," Catherine Zucker, a scientist at Harvard University, told New Scientist. "We can essentially explain how every single star-forming region within 500 light years from our sun began."

RELATED NASA's Parker Space Probe becomes 1st spacecraft to 'touch' the sun

Astronomers first discovered the bubble, a giant void, in the 1970s, but have learned more about it recently through observations made through the European Space Agency's Gaia telescope.

"When the first supernovae that created the Local Bubble went off, our Sun was far away from the action," Professor João Alves, an astronomer at the University of Vienna, said in a press release.

Advertisement

"But about 5 million years ago, the Sun's path through the Galaxy took it right into the bubble, and now the Sun sits -- just by luck -- almost right in the bubble's center," Alves said.

RELATED James Webb Space Telescope launches on million-mile journey

While astronomers first discovered the bubble decades ago when they realized that no stars had formed inside the void for about 14 million years, they had not been able to demonstrate how it worked -- or if there are others.

"Now, we have proof," Harvard professor and Center for Astrophysics astronomer Alyssa Goodman said in a press release. "And what are the chances that we are right smack in the middle of one of these things?"

The research team will next map out more interstellar bubbles to get a full 3D view of their locations, shapes and sizes and to better understand their relationship to each other.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

NASA's new chief scientist to focus on Earth, climate change
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's new chief scientist to focus on Earth, climate change
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- NASA's growing emphasis on Earth and climate science took sharper focus this week with the appointment of an Earth scientist, Katherine Calvin, to the agency's chief scientist position.
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
Science News // 1 day ago
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
BANGOR, Maine, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- For almost 20 years, record haul numbers padded the pockets of Maine lobstermen, but with landings declining for five straight years, many wonder how the industry will survive the impacts of climate change.
Study: Female dolphins have functional clitoris that provides pleasure
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Female dolphins have functional clitoris that provides pleasure
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Female dolphins have a functional clitoris that provides pleasure when stimulated, according to a study published on Monday in Current Biology.
James Webb telescope completes major deployment
Science News // 4 days ago
James Webb telescope completes major deployment
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb ​​Telescope completed the complex major deployment of its giant golden mirrors Saturday, a move the space agency called "its next biggest milestone."
Google honors physicist Stephen Hawking with new Doodle
Science News // 4 days ago
Google honors physicist Stephen Hawking with new Doodle
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Google celebrated what would have been physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday Saturday with a new Doodle.
Watch live: Astrophysicist to webcast James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 5 days ago
Watch live: Astrophysicist to webcast James Webb Space Telescope
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy will live stream images of the James Webb Space Telescope traveling through space on Friday.
SpaceX successfully completes first launch of 2022 from Florida
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX successfully completes first launch of 2022 from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX kicked off a surge in launch activity Thursday with the successful launch of 49 of the company's Starlink communications satellites from Florida heading south along the state's coastline.
Dogs know when a language is from a foreign tongue, study shows
Science News // 6 days ago
Dogs know when a language is from a foreign tongue, study shows
Dogs don't speak a human language, but they do know when you switch from one tongue to another, an intriguing new study finds.
Weather satellite detects meteor explosion near Pittsburgh on first day of 2022
Science News // 6 days ago
Weather satellite detects meteor explosion near Pittsburgh on first day of 2022
The new year started off with an audible bang near Pittsburgh when the sound of a distant explosion echoed high in the sky, puzzling residents who were outside during the harmless blast.
Debris from failed Russian rocket falls into sea near French Polynesia
Science News // 6 days ago
Debris from failed Russian rocket falls into sea near French Polynesia
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The upper stage of a failed Russian Angara A5 rocket plummeted uncontrolled to Earth, crashing into open sea near French Polynesia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
Climate change could end Maine's lobster boom, some fear
NASA's new chief scientist to focus on Earth, climate change
NASA's new chief scientist to focus on Earth, climate change
Study: Female dolphins have functional clitoris that provides pleasure
Study: Female dolphins have functional clitoris that provides pleasure
Astra Space faces critics, skeptics as it plans Florida launch
Astra Space faces critics, skeptics as it plans Florida launch
Weather satellite detects meteor explosion near Pittsburgh on first day of 2022
Weather satellite detects meteor explosion near Pittsburgh on first day of 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement