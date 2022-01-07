Watch live: Astrophysicist to webcast James Webb Space Telescope

1/4

The James Webb Space Telescope floats away from its rocket in space after launch from South America on Christmas Day. Photo courtesy of Arianespace/NASA

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy will live stream images of the James Webb Space Telescope traveling through space Friday. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. EST on YouTube. Advertisement

NASA and the European Space Agency launched the $10 billion observatory on Christmas Day, beginning a weeks-long journey to its final destination about a million miles from Earth.

Earlier this week, mission controllers successfully completed extension of the large, five-layered sun shield, considered the most complicated stage in the deployment. They hope to complete the deployment on Saturday.

The new observatory includes infrared technology that can capture images 13.5 billion years in the past, surpassing the technology of the Hubble Space Telescope.

As of Friday morning, the James Webb Space Telescope had traveled about 644,000 miles away from Earth on its journey to the Lagrange Point 2 solar system, Space.com reported.

Friday's live stream will include observations from Ceccano, Italy.