Three men sentenced to life in prison in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Science News
Jan. 7, 2022 / 3:35 PM

Watch live: Astrophysicist to webcast James Webb Space Telescope

By Jonna Lorenz
Watch live: Astrophysicist to webcast James Webb Space Telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope floats away from its rocket in space after launch from South America on Christmas Day. Photo courtesy of Arianespace/NASA

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy will live stream images of the James Webb Space Telescope traveling through space Friday.

The live stream is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. EST on YouTube.

NASA and the European Space Agency launched the $10 billion observatory on Christmas Day, beginning a weeks-long journey to its final destination about a million miles from Earth.

Earlier this week, mission controllers successfully completed extension of the large, five-layered sun shield, considered the most complicated stage in the deployment. They hope to complete the deployment on Saturday.

The new observatory includes infrared technology that can capture images 13.5 billion years in the past, surpassing the technology of the Hubble Space Telescope.

As of Friday morning, the James Webb Space Telescope had traveled about 644,000 miles away from Earth on its journey to the Lagrange Point 2 solar system, Space.com reported.

Friday's live stream will include observations from Ceccano, Italy.

James Webb Space Telescope completes most complex step in deployment James Webb telescope begins crucial sun shield tensioning James Webb Space Telescope successfully unfurls crucial sunshield

SpaceX successfully completes first launch of 2022 from Florida
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX successfully completes first launch of 2022 from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX kicked off a surge in launch activity Thursday with the successful launch of 49 of the company's Starlink communications satellites from Florida heading south along the state's coastline.
Dogs know when a language is from a foreign tongue, study shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Dogs know when a language is from a foreign tongue, study shows
Dogs don't speak a human language, but they do know when you switch from one tongue to another, an intriguing new study finds.
Weather satellite detects meteor explosion near Pittsburgh on first day of 2022
Science News // 1 day ago
Weather satellite detects meteor explosion near Pittsburgh on first day of 2022
The new year started off with an audible bang near Pittsburgh when the sound of a distant explosion echoed high in the sky, puzzling residents who were outside during the harmless blast.
Debris from failed Russian rocket falls into sea near French Polynesia
Science News // 1 day ago
Debris from failed Russian rocket falls into sea near French Polynesia
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The upper stage of a failed Russian Angara A5 rocket plummeted uncontrolled to Earth, crashing into open sea near French Polynesia.
Russian rocket is in uncontrolled descent to Earth
Science News // 2 days ago
Russian rocket is in uncontrolled descent to Earth
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Angara-A5 Russian rocket is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere Wednesday in an uncontrolled descent.
Amazon helps develop Alexa-like Callisto system for Artemis moon mission
Science News // 2 days ago
Amazon helps develop Alexa-like Callisto system for Artemis moon mission
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has teamed up with Amazon and Webex to install a technology demonstration on NASA's lunar Orion space capsule that will use software similar to Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa.
James Webb Space Telescope completes most complex step in deployment
Science News // 3 days ago
James Webb Space Telescope completes most complex step in deployment
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- NASA and mission controllers for the James Webb Space Telescope completed the most complicated stage in deploying the $10 billion observatory Tuesday -- full extension of the large, five-layered sunshield.
China's Mars orbiter captures series of selfies using remote camera
Science News // 3 days ago
China's Mars orbiter captures series of selfies using remote camera
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The China National Space Administration released photos on New Year's Day of its Mars orbiter circling high above the Red Plant.
James Webb telescope begins crucial sun shield tensioning
Science News // 3 days ago
James Webb telescope begins crucial sun shield tensioning
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope began one of the most complicated parts of its deployment Monday as NASA sent commands to tension the first layer of the observatory's critical five-layer sunshield.
Quadrantid meteor shower offers good show outside of North America
Science News // 4 days ago
Quadrantid meteor shower offers good show outside of North America
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Quandrantid meteor shower helped kick off the first workday of the new year on Monday, with the peak somewhat tough to see in North America -- but the rest of the world got a good show.
