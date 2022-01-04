Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 4, 2022 / 12:18 PM

James Webb Space Telescope completes most complex step in deployment

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
James Webb Space Telescope completes most complex step in deployment
An artist's illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope in space shows the large silver sunshield, which is now fully deployed. Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- NASA and mission controllers for the James Webb Space Telescope completed the most complicated stage in deploying the $10 billion observatory Tuesday -- full extension of the large, five-layered sunshield.

The successful operation was "quite an achievement" that means the largest, most powerful space telescope in history is about two-thirds through its weeks-long deployment, Keith Parrish, Webb commissioning manager, said during a live broadcast.

Advertisement

"This is a significant milestone accomplished -- job well done sunshield team, job well done," Carl Starr, mission operations manager, said over a live feed from the mission control room.

Completion of the extension means NASA can move on to final steps, including the extension of radiators Tuesday evening and unfolding of the large, gold-coated main dish planned for Friday, Parrish said.

Advertisement

Ninety cables were wound up and 107 pins were removed robotically to extend the shield, which is necessary to keep the observatory's infrared instruments supercooled.

RELATED James Webb Space Telescope launches on million-mile journey

NASA has designed James Webb to surpass the Hubble Space Telescope with infrared vision that can peer 13.5 billion years into the universe's past -- seeing the light of the first stars and galaxies as they formed after the Big Bang.

The new observatory will also study other space objects such as nebulae, pulsars, supermassive black holes and the composition of atmospheres around exoplanets.

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

RELATED NASA, private space industry may reach new heights in 2022

Latest Headlines

China's Mars orbiter captures series of selfies using remote camera
Science News // 1 hour ago
China's Mars orbiter captures series of selfies using remote camera
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The China National Space Administration released photos on New Year's Day of its Mars orbiter circling high above the Red Plant.
James Webb telescope begins crucial sun shield tensioning
Science News // 20 hours ago
James Webb telescope begins crucial sun shield tensioning
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope began one of the most complicated parts of its deployment Monday as NASA sent commands to tension the first layer of the observatory's critical five-layer sunshield.
Quadrantid meteor shower offers good show outside of North America
Science News // 22 hours ago
Quadrantid meteor shower offers good show outside of North America
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Quandrantid meteor shower helped kick off the first workday of the new year on Monday, with the peak somewhat tough to see in North America -- but the rest of the world got a good show.
James Webb Space Telescope successfully unfurls crucial sunshield
Science News // 3 days ago
James Webb Space Telescope successfully unfurls crucial sunshield
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A massive sunshield aboard the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has been successfully unfurled in a crucial step for its operations, NASA says.
Astra Space faces critics, skeptics as it plans Florida launch
Science News // 4 days ago
Astra Space faces critics, skeptics as it plans Florida launch
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Astra Space, one of few new rocket companies to reach orbit, is facing stiff criticism from skeptics about its business model as it plans its first launch from Florida.
Zero gravity conditions in space may advance stem cell research, scientists say
Science News // 5 days ago
Zero gravity conditions in space may advance stem cell research, scientists say
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The zero-gravity conditions in outer space may hold the key to producing large batches of stem cells for medical research and use in treatment for various diseases here on Earth, researchers say.
Weak action on climate change stressing young people around the world
Science News // 5 days ago
Weak action on climate change stressing young people around the world
While climate change calls to mind extreme weather and melting polar ice caps, government officials' inaction to stop it is also affecting the mental health of young people, new research reveals.
James Webb telescope completes tower extension in next step of deployment
Science News // 5 days ago
James Webb telescope completes tower extension in next step of deployment
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope continued to deploy perfectly Wednesday as it flew over 360,000 miles from Earth on a million-mile-plus journey to its destination.
Shifting climate brought rising temperatures, increasingly extreme weather in 2021
Science News // 6 days ago
Shifting climate brought rising temperatures, increasingly extreme weather in 2021
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- In 2021, scientists gained new insights into the impacts of climate change on extreme weather, including wildfires, hurricanes and deadly winter storms -- as they all got worse.
Food prep robot 'Alfred' joins kitchen staff at Travis Air Force Base
Science News // 6 days ago
Food prep robot 'Alfred' joins kitchen staff at Travis Air Force Base
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- California's Travis Air Force Base's dining facility has become the first in the Department of Defense to acquire an automated food preparation robot called "Alfred."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Webb telescope begins crucial sun shield tensioning
James Webb telescope begins crucial sun shield tensioning
Astra Space faces critics, skeptics as it plans Florida launch
Astra Space faces critics, skeptics as it plans Florida launch
CT scan 'digitally unwraps' Amenhotep I mummy for first time
CT scan 'digitally unwraps' Amenhotep I mummy for first time
James Webb Space Telescope successfully unfurls crucial sunshield
James Webb Space Telescope successfully unfurls crucial sunshield
Quadrantid meteor shower offers good show outside of North America
Quadrantid meteor shower offers good show outside of North America
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement