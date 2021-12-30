Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Weak action on climate change stressing young people around the world

By HealthDay News

While climate change calls to mind extreme weather and melting polar ice caps, government officials' inaction to stop it is also affecting the mental health of young people, new research reveals.

"This study paints a horrific picture of widespread climate anxiety in our children and young people," study author Caroline Hickman said in a news release.

Advertisement

It suggests for the first time that high levels of psychological distress in youth is linked to government inaction," study author Caroline Hickman, of the Climate Psychology Alliance at the University of Bath in England, said in the news release.

The researchers surveyed 10,000 young people between 16 and 25 years of age in 10 countries. Forty-five percent said climate anxiety and distress affects their daily lives, and 75% called the future frightening.

RELATED Shifting climate brought rising temperatures, increasingly extreme weather in 2021

In addition, 58% said governments were "betraying me and/or future generations," and 64% said their governments weren't doing enough to avoid a climate catastrophe.

Mitzi Tan, a 23-year-old from the Philippines, said she grew up being afraid of drowning in her own bedroom.

"Society tells me that this anxiety is an irrational fear that needs to be overcome -- one that meditation and healthy coping mechanisms will 'fix,'" Tan said.

Advertisement
RELATED Heat waves may bring new health crises to the homeless, researchers say

"At its root, our climate anxiety comes from this deep-set feeling of betrayal because of government inaction. To truly address our growing climate anxiety, we need justice," Tan said.

The anxiety is a "completely rational reaction," Hickman said.

"Children and young people are now mobilizing around the world and taking governments to court arguing that failure to act on climate change violates their human rights," she said.

RELATED Climate-driven weather disasters inflicted billions in damage in 2021, study says

"This study makes an important contribution to these legal arguments, framing climate anxiety and distress as a 'moral injury,'" Hickman said.

The study included the United States, Britain, Australia, India, Nigeria, Philippines, Finland, Portugal, Brazil and France.

Young people surveyed from the Global South -- encompassing Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Pacific Islands and developing nations in Asia -- expressed more worry and a greater impact on functioning.

More than half of survey respondents said they had felt afraid, sad, anxious, angry, powerless, helpless or guilty.

About 55% said they expected to have fewer opportunities than their parents had. About 65% said governments were failing young people. About 59% said they were very or extremely worried about climate change.

The study concluded that governments must respond to "protect the mental health of children and young people by engaging in ethical, collective, policy-based action against climate change."

Advertisement

The findings were recently published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

More information

NASA has more on climate change.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

James Webb telescope completes tower extension in next step of deployment
Science News // 7 hours ago
James Webb telescope completes tower extension in next step of deployment
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope continued to deploy perfectly Wednesday as it flew over 360,000 miles from Earth on a million-plus-mile journey to its destination.
Shifting climate brought rising temperatures, increasingly extreme weather in 2021
Science News // 21 hours ago
Shifting climate brought rising temperatures, increasingly extreme weather in 2021
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- In 2021, scientists gained new insights into the impacts of climate change on extreme weather, including wildfires, hurricanes and deadly winter storms -- as they all got worse.
Food prep robot 'Alfred' joins kitchen staff at Travis Air Force Base
Science News // 1 day ago
Food prep robot 'Alfred' joins kitchen staff at Travis Air Force Base
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- California's Travis Air Force Base's dining facility has become the first in the Department of Defense to acquire an automated food preparation robot called "Alfred."
CT scan 'digitally unwraps' Amenhotep I mummy for first time
Science News // 1 day ago
CT scan 'digitally unwraps' Amenhotep I mummy for first time
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Scientists used a computed tomography scan to "digitally unwrap" the 3,500-year-old mummy of Egyptian Pharaoh Amenhotep I, revealing new details about his death, burial and early restoration efforts.
James Webb telescope to begin sun shield deployment
Science News // 1 day ago
James Webb telescope to begin sun shield deployment
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The large, powerful James Webb Space Telescope flew past the moon's orbit Monday, and is to begin unfolding its tennis court-sized sun shield Tuesday, astronomers in charge of the project said.
Science shows safest plane seating to limit COVID-19 spread
Science News // 2 days ago
Science shows safest plane seating to limit COVID-19 spread
Taking to the skies for a long-awaited holiday? Choose your seat on the plane wisely and don't overlook familiar steps like keeping your mask on to reduce your odds for getting COVID-19 or another contagious disease.
Heat waves may bring new health crises to the homeless, researchers say
Science News // 2 days ago
Heat waves may bring new health crises to the homeless, researchers say
Add heat waves to the many health threats facing homeless people. Last year, the United States had 580,000 homeless people -- 28% of them in California, where seven in 10 live outdoors.
James Webb Space Telescope launches on million-mile journey
Science News // 4 days ago
James Webb Space Telescope launches on million-mile journey
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- NASA and the European Space Agency successfully launched the largest, most powerful telescope ever, the James Webb Space Telescope, from South America on Christmas morning.
NASA plans to launch $10B James Webb Telescope on Christmas Day
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA plans to launch $10B James Webb Telescope on Christmas Day
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- NASA and the European Space Agency plan to launch the most powerful telescope ever, the James Webb Space Telescope, from South America on Christmas morning.
NASA, private space industry may reach new heights in 2022
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA, private space industry may reach new heights in 2022
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Space exploration may shatter records in 2022 with the launch of the most powerful rocket ever in a flight beyond the moon, a space telescope that peers into the dawn of the universe and groundbreaking science on Mars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Webb telescope completes tower extension in next step of deployment
James Webb telescope completes tower extension in next step of deployment
Food prep robot 'Alfred' joins kitchen staff at Travis Air Force Base
Food prep robot 'Alfred' joins kitchen staff at Travis Air Force Base
Shifting climate brought rising temperatures, increasingly extreme weather in 2021
Shifting climate brought rising temperatures, increasingly extreme weather in 2021
James Webb telescope to begin sun shield deployment
James Webb telescope to begin sun shield deployment
CT scan 'digitally unwraps' Amenhotep I mummy for first time
CT scan 'digitally unwraps' Amenhotep I mummy for first time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement