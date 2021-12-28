Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 3:04 PM

CT scan 'digitally unwraps' Amenhotep I mummy for first time

By Danielle Haynes
1/3
CT scan 'digitally unwraps' Amenhotep I mummy for first time
The mummy of Amenhotep I was covered by a mask made of cartonnage -- layers of linen or papyrus covered with plaster -- with inlaid stone eyes. Photo by S. Saleem and Z. Hawass/Cairo University and Antiquities of Egypt

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Scientists used a computed tomography scan to "digitally unwrap" the 3,500-year-old mummy of Egyptian Pharaoh Amenhotep I, revealing new details about his death, burial and early restoration efforts, a research paper released Tuesday shows.

It was the first time anyone's had a look underneath the linen of the carefully preserved mummy since the 11th century B.C., when embalmers rewrapped the pharaoh after it was damaged by grave robbers.

Advertisement

"This fact that Amenhotep I's mummy had never been unwrapped in modern times gave us a unique opportunity: not just to study how he had originally been mummified and buried, but also how he had been treated and reburied twice, centuries after his death, by High Priests of Amun," said Sahar Saleem, professor of radiology at the Faculty of Medicine at Cairo University and the radiologist of the Egyptian Mummy Project.

Saleem was the lead author on the findings, published in Frontiers in Medicine.

RELATED Oldest documented grave of infant girl in Europe found

"By digitally unwrapping of the mummy and 'peeling off' its virtual layers -- the face mask, the bandages, and the mummy itself -- we could study this well-preserved pharaoh in unprecedented detail," she added.

The CT scan showed that Amenhotep I had "good teeth" at the time of his death, indicating he was around 35 years old. He was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and his remains showed no obvious cause of death.

Advertisement

"Amenhotep I seems to have physically resembled his father: he had a narrow chin, a small narrow nose, curly hair and mildly protruding upper teeth," Saleem said.

RELATED Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face

Within his wrappings, he had 30 amulets and his arms were crossed, the earliest known example of a New Kingdom mummy with this positioning. The mummy was covered by a mask made of cartonnage -- layers of linen or papyrus covered with plaster -- with inlaid stone eyes.

Researchers said the body showed signs of damage by grave robbers which was later repaired by 21st Dynasty embalmers. The embalmers reattached Amenhotep I's head and neck to his body, covered a defect in the abdominal wall and wrapped a detached arm to the body.

"This study may make us gain confidence in the goodwill of the reburial project of the Royal mummies by the 21st dynasty priests," the article states.

Archaeologists discovered the mummy of Amenhotep I in 1881 among other reburied royal mummies at Deir el Bahari, a location where many royal mummies were taken for protection from grave robbers. The mummy was one of few to be left untouched by researchers because of its remarkably intact condition.

It is kept at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

James Webb telescope to begin sun shield deployment
Science News // 11 hours ago
James Webb telescope to begin sun shield deployment
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The large, powerful James Webb Space Telescope flew past the moon's orbit Monday, and is to begin unfolding its tennis court-sized sun shield Tuesday, astronomers in charge of the project said.
Science shows safest plane seating to limit COVID-19 spread
Science News // 14 hours ago
Science shows safest plane seating to limit COVID-19 spread
Taking to the skies for a long-awaited holiday? Choose your seat on the plane wisely and don't overlook familiar steps like keeping your mask on to reduce your odds for getting COVID-19 or another contagious disease.
Heat waves may bring new health crises to the homeless, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Heat waves may bring new health crises to the homeless, researchers say
Add heat waves to the many health threats facing homeless people. Last year, the United States had 580,000 homeless people -- 28% of them in California, where seven in 10 live outdoors.
James Webb Space Telescope launches on million-mile journey
Science News // 3 days ago
James Webb Space Telescope launches on million-mile journey
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- NASA and the European Space Agency successfully launched the largest, most powerful telescope ever, the James Webb Space Telescope, from South America on Christmas morning.
NASA plans to launch $10B James Webb Telescope on Christmas Day
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA plans to launch $10B James Webb Telescope on Christmas Day
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- NASA and the European Space Agency plan to launch the most powerful telescope ever, the James Webb Space Telescope, from South America on Christmas morning.
NASA, private space industry may reach new heights in 2022
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA, private space industry may reach new heights in 2022
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Space exploration may shatter records in 2022 with the launch of the most powerful rocket ever in a flight beyond the moon, a space telescope that peers into the dawn of the universe and groundbreaking science on Mars.
Ancient shipwreck treasures displayed in Jerusalem include Roman silver coins
Science News // 6 days ago
Ancient shipwreck treasures displayed in Jerusalem include Roman silver coins
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Israel Antiquities Authority said Wednesday that ancient Roman treasure discovered on two shipwrecks off the coast of Caesarea includes a trove of silver coins.
'Baby Yingliang' dinosaur fossil shows remarkable similarities to modern birds
Science News // 1 week ago
'Baby Yingliang' dinosaur fossil shows remarkable similarities to modern birds
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A 66 million-year-old complete baby dinosaur fossil called "Baby Yingliang" discovered in China shows "remarkable similarities" to modern birds, scientists said in a study published Tuesday.
NASA sends shipment of supplies, experiments, holiday food to Int'l Space Station
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA sends shipment of supplies, experiments, holiday food to Int'l Space Station
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A NASA resupply mission to the International Space Station got off the ground in Florida Tuesday and headed for low Earth orbit with thousands of pounds of cargo, including some holiday fare for the station's crew.
Study: Water supplies threatened as Himalayan glaciers quickly melt
Science News // 1 week ago
Study: Water supplies threatened as Himalayan glaciers quickly melt
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Himalayan glaciers are melting at an exceptional rate, threatening water sources for millions of people in Asia, according to a study led by the University of Leeds published Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Webb telescope to begin sun shield deployment
James Webb telescope to begin sun shield deployment
Ancient shipwreck treasures displayed in Jerusalem include Roman silver coins
Ancient shipwreck treasures displayed in Jerusalem include Roman silver coins
Science shows safest plane seating to limit COVID-19 spread
Science shows safest plane seating to limit COVID-19 spread
James Webb Space Telescope launches on million-mile journey
James Webb Space Telescope launches on million-mile journey
NASA, private space industry may reach new heights in 2022
NASA, private space industry may reach new heights in 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement