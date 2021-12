1/4

The James Webb Space Telescope is shown during a test deployment of its primary mirror at Northrop Grumman in California in March 2020. Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman



Dec. 25 (UPI) -- NASA and the European Space Agency successfully launched the largest, most powerful telescope ever, the James Webb Space Telescope, from South America on Christmas morning. "Liftoff from a tropical rainforest to the edge of time itself," a NASA announcer said as the Ariane 5 rocket lifted off as planned at 7:20 a.m. EST from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana. Advertisement

"James Webb begins a voyage back to the birth of the universe, punching a hole through the clouds 20 seconds into the flight."

NASA has designed James Webb to surpass the Hubble Space Telescope with infrared vision that can peer 13.5 billion years into the universe's past -- seeing the light of the first stars and galaxies as they formed after the Big Bang.

#NASAWebb's fairing has been jettisoned, revealing the telescope for the first time in space! Also, we have successfully received telemetry from the observatory. #UnfoldTheUniverse https://t.co/uLUmjnfOO4 pic.twitter.com/MN3xOPounA— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 25, 2021

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a press conference Tuesday that the agency and its scientists expect to "discover what we don't know, what we don't understand or what we can't fathom about our universe."

The new observatory, however, still has 29 days of the most difficult and complex in-space deployment and unfolding process ever attempted, according to NASA.

In addition to the earliest stars, scientists eagerly await the powerful new tool to study exoplanets, pulsars, black holes and other space objects.

