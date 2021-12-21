Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 9:44 AM

NASA sends shipment of supplies, experiments, holiday food to Int'l Space Station

By Clyde Hughes
NASA sends shipment of supplies, experiments, holiday food to Int'l Space Station
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a Cargo Dragon-2 spacecraft for NASA on Tuesday for its 24th resupply mission from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A NASA resupply mission to the International Space Station got off the ground in Florida on Tuesday and headed for low Earth orbit with thousands of pounds of cargo, including experiments and holiday fare for the station's crew.

The shipment lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center just after 5 a.m. EST Tuesday, right on schedule.

Advertisement

The mission carried more than 6,500 pounds of cargo -- supplies, food, science experiments and other equipment. It went into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and was expected to arrive at the space station sometime early Wednesday.

On board is a wide range of experiments -- including cells from people with Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis that have been grown in laboratories, a high-tech "tape gun" or bioprinter that can print tissue patches as a type of bandage and investigations into how plants grow in space.

RELATED Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009

When it arrives, astronauts will also start using a special space detergent to wash their clothes for the first time. Currently, astronauts are limited in their changes of clothes due to limited space in the cargo bay.

Advertisement

"Once proven in space, [detergent maker] Tide plans to use the new cleaning methods and detergent to advance sustainable, low-resource-use laundry solutions on Earth," NASA said in a statement Tuesday.

The shipment is also carrying a variety of Christmas meals for the crew -- including turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans and mushrooms, cornbread dressing, cranberry-apple dessert and cherry-blueberry cobbler.

RELATED SpaceX launches communications satellite for Turkey

Aboard the space station are NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Mark Vande Hei. They're accompanied by Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Additional reporting by Paul Brinkmann

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

RELATED Strahan, Shepard Churchley return from space on Blue Origin

Latest Headlines

Study: Water supplies threatened as Himalayan glaciers quickly melt
Science News // 16 hours ago
Study: Water supplies threatened as Himalayan glaciers quickly melt
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Himalayan glaciers are melting at an exceptional rate, threatening water sources for millions of people in Asia, according to a study led by the University of Leeds published Monday.
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity notches 18th flight
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity notches 18th flight
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity traveled 754 feet at 5.6 mph on its 18th flight on the Red Planet, NASA has confirmed.
French bulldogs at higher risk for numerous health problems
Science News // 23 hours ago
French bulldogs at higher risk for numerous health problems
The physical traits that make French bulldogs one of the most popular breeds in the United States and United Kingdom also saddle them with a host of health problems, a new study shows.
Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Science News // 23 hours ago
Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A billionaire Japanese space tourist and two other people returned to Earth on Monday after spending nearly two weeks at the International Space Station.
Experts: Polar vortex may expose electric grid vulnerabilities in Maine
Science News // 1 day ago
Experts: Polar vortex may expose electric grid vulnerabilities in Maine
BANGOR, Maine, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Every fall, ISO New England, the non-profit organization tasked with overseeing the region's power grid and transmission lines, assesses the threats posed by the coming winter. This year, they're worried about Maine.
SpaceX plans cargo launch with Parkinson's, MS experiments aboard
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX plans cargo launch with Parkinson's, MS experiments aboard
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX plan to launch about 13,000 pounds of science experiments, supplies and equipment from Florida on Tuesday to the International Space Station.
Google honors physicist Émilie de Châelet with a new Doodle
Science News // 4 days ago
Google honors physicist Émilie de Châelet with a new Doodle
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating French mathematician, physicist, translator and philosopher Êmilie de Châtelet with a new Doodle.
SpaceX plans Saturday night satellite launch for Turkish company
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX plans Saturday night satellite launch for Turkish company
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch a communications satellite from Florida overnight Saturday for Turksat, which is based in Turkey.
Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars
Science News // 4 days ago
Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A European spacecraft orbiting Mars has identified a "water-rich area" about the size of the Netherlands in the heart of a canyon system that dwarfs the Earth's Grand Canyon.
New smart roof coating may provide year-round energy savings, study finds
Science News // 4 days ago
New smart roof coating may provide year-round energy savings, study finds
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- An all-season "smart roof" coating keeps homes warm during the winter and cool during the summer, without using natural gas or electricity, a study published Thursday in the journal Science found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Christmas comet' to zip through sky, won't be back for 80,000 years
'Christmas comet' to zip through sky, won't be back for 80,000 years
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity notches 18th flight
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity notches 18th flight
Experts: Polar vortex may expose electric grid vulnerabilities in Maine
Experts: Polar vortex may expose electric grid vulnerabilities in Maine
Researchers uncover earliest evidence for prehistoric humans transforming surroundings
Researchers uncover earliest evidence for prehistoric humans transforming surroundings
Study: Water supplies threatened as Himalayan glaciers quickly melt
Study: Water supplies threatened as Himalayan glaciers quickly melt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement