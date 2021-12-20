Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 2:14 PM

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity notches 18th flight

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity notches 18th flight
An illustration depicts NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity flying on the Red Planet. Image courtesy of NASA

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity traveled 754 feet at 5.6 mph on its 18th flight on the Red Planet, NASA has confirmed.

The helicopter is moving back toward the rover Perseverance's original landing site as the rover and helicopter prepare to move in another direction.

Advertisement

"The #MarsHelicopter keeps going, going, going!" NASA posted on Twitter late Friday, after the agency confirmed data transmissions from the aircraft's flight two days earlier.

The 18th flight also builds on the Ingenuity's track record for flying in the relatively warmer air of the summer season where it is situated, in Jezero Crater, which is in Mars' northern hemisphere.

Ingenuity's total flight time on Mars has exceeded 32 minutes.

RELATED Mars helicopter Ingenuity ready to fly again as radio link is restored

The tiny helicopter was designed to fly only a few minutes over 30 days as a technology demonstration, but has passed eight months in operation.

NASA had lost radio contact -- except for very brief transmissions -- after Ingenuity's Flight 17 on Dec. 5. Hills between the helicopter and the Perseverance rover blocked the link.

Advertisement

But the Mars helicopter's team said in a press release that it was able to downlink more data Dec. 10.

RELATED Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections

NASA has said the helicopter is in excellent condition. Following the radio interruption, engineers altered the helicopter's communication link to operate in a safe mode during flight, meaning it won't relay as much data, but the signal is stronger.

Dispatches from Mars: Perseverance rover sends images

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, using its Mastcam-Z camera system, captured this view of the Martian sunset on November 9, 2021, the 257th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. Martian sunsets typically stand out for their distinctive blue color as fine dust in the atmosphere permits blue light to penetrate the atmosphere more efficiently than colors with longer wavelengths. But this sunset looks different: Less dust in the atmosphere resulted in a more muted color than average. The color has been calibrated and white-balanced to remove camera artifacts. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

French bulldogs at higher risk for numerous health problems
Science News // 3 hours ago
French bulldogs at higher risk for numerous health problems
The physical traits that make French bulldogs one of the most popular breeds in the United States and United Kingdom also saddle them with a host of health problems, a new study shows.
Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Science News // 3 hours ago
Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A billionaire Japanese space tourist and two other people returned to Earth on Monday after spending nearly two weeks at the International Space Station.
Experts: Polar vortex may expose electric grid vulnerabilities in Maine
Science News // 10 hours ago
Experts: Polar vortex may expose electric grid vulnerabilities in Maine
BANGOR, Maine, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Every fall, ISO New England, the non-profit organization tasked with overseeing the region's power grid and transmission lines, assesses the threats posed by the coming winter. This year, they're worried about Maine.
SpaceX plans cargo launch with Parkinson's, MS experiments aboard
Science News // 10 hours ago
SpaceX plans cargo launch with Parkinson's, MS experiments aboard
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX plan to launch about 13,000 pounds of science experiments, supplies and equipment from Florida on Tuesday to the International Space Station.
Google honors physicist Émilie de Châelet with a new Doodle
Science News // 3 days ago
Google honors physicist Émilie de Châelet with a new Doodle
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating French mathematician, physicist, translator and philosopher Êmilie de Châtelet with a new Doodle.
SpaceX plans Saturday night satellite launch for Turkish company
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX plans Saturday night satellite launch for Turkish company
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch a communications satellite from Florida overnight Saturday for Turksat, which is based in Turkey.
Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A European spacecraft orbiting Mars has identified a "water-rich area" about the size of the Netherlands in the heart of a canyon system that dwarfs the Earth's Grand Canyon.
New smart roof coating may provide year-round energy savings, study finds
Science News // 4 days ago
New smart roof coating may provide year-round energy savings, study finds
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- An all-season "smart roof" coating keeps homes warm during the winter and cool during the summer, without using natural gas or electricity, a study published Thursday in the journal Science found.
'Christmas comet' to zip through sky, won't be back for 80,000 years
Science News // 4 days ago
'Christmas comet' to zip through sky, won't be back for 80,000 years
The "Christmas comet" will appear in the evening sky throughout the rest of the year, but folks should look for it sooner rather than later as it will become dimmer and dimmer heading into the final days of December.
Dogs are unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic for many, experts say
Science News // 4 days ago
Dogs are unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic for many, experts say
Coping with the isolation, fear and sadness of the pandemic may have been a little easier if you had a trusting and loving dog by your side.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX plans cargo launch with Parkinson's, MS experiments aboard
SpaceX plans cargo launch with Parkinson's, MS experiments aboard
Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars
Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars
Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Out-of-this-world images from space
Out-of-this-world images from space
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement