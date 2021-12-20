Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 5:59 PM

Study: Water supplies threatened as Himalayan glaciers quickly melt

By Daniel Uria
Study: Water supplies threatened as Himalayan glaciers quickly melt
Himalayan glaciers are melting at an exceptional rate, threatening water sources for millions of people in Asia, according to a study published Monday. Photo by Duncan Quincey/University of Leeds

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The melting of glaciers in the Himalayas has increased 10-fold over the past few decades, threatening water sources for millions of people in Asia, according to a study published Monday.

The study led by the University of Leeds in Britain found that Himalayan glaciers are shrinking at an "exceptional" pace, far exceeding the rate of loss of glaciers in other parts of the world.

Advertisement

"Our findings clearly show that ice is now being lost from Himalayan glaciers at a rate that is at least ten times higher than the average rate over past centuries," Dr. Jonathan Carrivick, the study's lead author, said. "This acceleration in the rate of loss has only emerged within the last few decades, and coincides with human-induced climate change."

The study compared today's glaciers to 14,798 Himalayan glaciers during the "Little Ice Age" period of expansion around 400-700 years ago. It found that the glaciers have lost about 40% of their area in the interim.

RELATED New smart roof coating may provide year-round energy savings, study finds

During that period, they've also lost about the equivalent of all the ice currently contained in the central European Alps, the Caucasus and Scandinavia combined.

Water released as a result of the melting has caused global sea levels to rise between 0.92 millimeters and 1.38 millimeters.

Advertisement

The Himalayan mountain range, commonly referred to as "the Third Pole," holds the world's third-largest concentration of glacier ice following Antarctica and the Arctic. Its meltwater serves as the headwaters for the Brahmaputra, Ganges and Indus river systems.

RELATED Google still running ads for anti-climate change content, watchdog report says

Study co-author Dr. Simon Cook said people in the region "are already seeing changes that are beyond anything witnessed for centuries" as the thinning of the glaciers produces concerns about the sustainability of the water supply.

"This research is just the latest confirmation that those changes are accelerating and that they will have a significant impact on entire nations and regions," Cook said.

RELATED Poland's border wall will cut Europe's oldest forest in half

Latest Headlines

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity notches 18th flight
Science News // 5 hours ago
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity notches 18th flight
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity traveled 754 feet at 5.6 mph on its 18th flight on the Red Planet, NASA has confirmed.
French bulldogs at higher risk for numerous health problems
Science News // 8 hours ago
French bulldogs at higher risk for numerous health problems
The physical traits that make French bulldogs one of the most popular breeds in the United States and United Kingdom also saddle them with a host of health problems, a new study shows.
Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Science News // 8 hours ago
Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A billionaire Japanese space tourist and two other people returned to Earth on Monday after spending nearly two weeks at the International Space Station.
Experts: Polar vortex may expose electric grid vulnerabilities in Maine
Science News // 15 hours ago
Experts: Polar vortex may expose electric grid vulnerabilities in Maine
BANGOR, Maine, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Every fall, ISO New England, the non-profit organization tasked with overseeing the region's power grid and transmission lines, assesses the threats posed by the coming winter. This year, they're worried about Maine.
SpaceX plans cargo launch with Parkinson's, MS experiments aboard
Science News // 15 hours ago
SpaceX plans cargo launch with Parkinson's, MS experiments aboard
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX plan to launch about 13,000 pounds of science experiments, supplies and equipment from Florida on Tuesday to the International Space Station.
Google honors physicist Émilie de Châelet with a new Doodle
Science News // 3 days ago
Google honors physicist Émilie de Châelet with a new Doodle
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating French mathematician, physicist, translator and philosopher Êmilie de Châtelet with a new Doodle.
SpaceX plans Saturday night satellite launch for Turkish company
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX plans Saturday night satellite launch for Turkish company
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch a communications satellite from Florida overnight Saturday for Turksat, which is based in Turkey.
Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A European spacecraft orbiting Mars has identified a "water-rich area" about the size of the Netherlands in the heart of a canyon system that dwarfs the Earth's Grand Canyon.
New smart roof coating may provide year-round energy savings, study finds
Science News // 4 days ago
New smart roof coating may provide year-round energy savings, study finds
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- An all-season "smart roof" coating keeps homes warm during the winter and cool during the summer, without using natural gas or electricity, a study published Thursday in the journal Science found.
'Christmas comet' to zip through sky, won't be back for 80,000 years
Science News // 4 days ago
'Christmas comet' to zip through sky, won't be back for 80,000 years
The "Christmas comet" will appear in the evening sky throughout the rest of the year, but folks should look for it sooner rather than later as it will become dimmer and dimmer heading into the final days of December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX plans cargo launch with Parkinson's, MS experiments aboard
SpaceX plans cargo launch with Parkinson's, MS experiments aboard
Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars
Researchers discover water in expansive canyon on Mars
Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Out-of-this-world images from space
Out-of-this-world images from space
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement