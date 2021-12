1/5

An illustruation depicts the Turksat 5-B satellite, owned by Turkish communications company Turksat, which SpaceX plans to launch Saturday night from Florida. Image courtesy of Airbus

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch a communications satellite from Florida overnight Saturday for the Turkish company Turksat. Elon Musk's rocket firm plans launch of the Turksat 5B satellite aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a two-hour window that opens at 10:58 p.m.. Advertisement

Space Force forecasters predict only a 20% chance that weather could postpone the launch.

"The primary weather concern for launch day is cumulus clouds potentially associated with showers in advance of this front," according to the forecast.

Another attempt could be made 24 hours later in event of a delay.

European firm Airbus Defense and Space built the satellite in England and France, with significant Turkish contributions.

The spacecraft will provide television and Internet broadcast services over Turkey, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

SpaceX launched a similar satellite, Turksat 5A, for the company in January. The two satellites use electric propulsion to control their orbits.

