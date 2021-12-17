Trending
Dec. 17, 2021 / 7:04 AM

Google honors physicist Émilie de Châelet with a new Doodle

By Wade Sheridan
Google is paying homage to mathematician and physicist Émilie du Châtelet with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating French mathematician, physicist, translator and philosopher Êmilie de Châtelet with a new Doodle.

Châtelet was born on this day in Paris in 1706, making Friday her 315th birthday.

Google's homepage features artwork of Châtelet studying while wearing a fancy blue dress.

Châtelet's contributions to Newtonian theory and her work to make scientific literature more accessible paved the way for modern physics. She married prominent military officer Marquis Florent-Claude de Châtelet, with their estate containing a library of 21,00 books.

The physicist released a groundbreaking physics paper to the French Academy of Sciences in 1737 that predicted the existence of infared radiation.

She also teamed up with French enlightenment writer Voltaire to release book Elements of Newton's Philosophy in 1738, which made complex Newtonian physics easier to understand.

Châtelet additionally released The Foundations of Physics in 1740 that married Newtonian physics with metaphysics and anonymously translated Newton's manifesto Principia about the laws of motion and gravity. The translation, released posthumously in 1759, is still the leading French translation of the work to this day.

