Science News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 7:35 PM

Full 'Cold Moon' to illuminate weekend before Christmas

By Brian Lada, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
Full 'Cold Moon' to illuminate weekend before Christmas
An aircraft takes off from Ronald Reagan National Airport, passing in front of the full moon as it rises December 3, 2017. File Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

The nights surrounding the December solstice are the longest of the year across the Northern Hemisphere, and this year, the nights leading up to the beginning of astronomical winter will be a bit brighter than normal.

Just three nights before the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec. 21 at 10:59 a.m. EST, the full moon will illuminate the sky.

December's full moon has been given several nicknames over the years, many of which revolve around the chilly weather that starts to settle across North America at the onset of winter.

One of the most popular nicknames is the Full Cold Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

RELATED Mars helicopter Ingenuity ready to fly again as radio link is restored

"This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip and the nights become long and dark," the Old Farmer's Almanac explained on its website.

Other nicknames for December's full moon include the Little Spirit Moon, the Long Night Moon, the Winter Maker Moon and the Hoar Frost Moon.

A full moon rises over a snow-covered landscape. (Frank Cone)

Saturday night's full moon will be just one of several celestial objects to spot in the sky this weekend.

RELATED NASA's Parker Space Probe becomes 1st spacecraft to 'touch' the sun

Venus, Saturn and Jupiter continue to shine in a line across the southwestern sky after sunset, offering more opportunities to enjoy views of the planets with or without a telescope.

A few stray shooting stars could also be seen this weekend following the Geminid meteor shower, which peaked on Dec. 13, and ahead of the approaching Ursid meteor shower, which peaks on Dec. 21.

The next full moon is set to rise on Jan. 17, 2022, and this moon also has several weather-themed nicknames, including the Freeze Moon and Frost Exploding Moon.

RELATED NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

Mars helicopter Ingenuity ready to fly again as radio link is restored
Science News // 2 hours ago
Mars helicopter Ingenuity ready to fly again as radio link is restored
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- NASA has regained its radio link with the Mars helicopter Ingenuity and plans its 18th flight on the Red Planet as early as Wednesday, the agency announced.
Researchers uncover earliest evidence for prehistoric humans transforming surroundings
Science News // 5 hours ago
Researchers uncover earliest evidence for prehistoric humans transforming surroundings
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Researchers at an archeological site in Germany discovered the earliest evidence of early humans transforming their surroundings. They identified a distinct footprint of Neanderthal activities from 125,000 years ago.
Experts: Carbon monoxide from generators can be silent killer after disasters
Science News // 7 hours ago
Experts: Carbon monoxide from generators can be silent killer after disasters
In the aftermath of deadly tornadoes in multiple states last weekend, experts have urged people using generators for electricity to use caution because of the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.
NASA's Parker Space Probe becomes 1st spacecraft to 'touch' the sun
Science News // 8 hours ago
NASA's Parker Space Probe becomes 1st spacecraft to 'touch' the sun
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Three years after it was launched, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has become the first spacecraft in history to "touch" the sun, officials said.
NOAA's Arctic report card finds 'alarming' trend in climate crisis
Science News // 1 day ago
NOAA's Arctic report card finds 'alarming' trend in climate crisis
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 2021 Arctic report card shows a region transformed by human-caused climate change, a thawing of a once reliably frozen region.
Oldest documented grave of infant girl in Europe found
Science News // 1 day ago
Oldest documented grave of infant girl in Europe found
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An international team of researchers has discovered the oldest documented burial of an infant girl in the European archaeological record, they said Tuesday. The 10,000-year-old burial site is in a cave in Liguria, Italy.
Study: Shelf holding back key Antarctic glacier could break up in 5 years
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Shelf holding back key Antarctic glacier could break up in 5 years
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Scientists warned Monday that an ice shelf holding a crucial Antarctic glacier could break up within the next five years, potentially greatly increasing the rate of sea level rise.
Farmed seafood supply at risk if climate change goes unaddressed, study predicts
Science News // 2 days ago
Farmed seafood supply at risk if climate change goes unaddressed, study predicts
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Supplies of farmed seafood such as salmon and mussels are projected to drop 16% globally by 2090 if no action is taken to address climate change, a study published Monday by the journal Global Change Biology predicted.
'Baby talk' helps infants learn words, study finds
Science News // 5 days ago
'Baby talk' helps infants learn words, study finds
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Speaking "baby talk" to infants not only helps parents and caregivers connect with the young ones in their charge, but it may also help babies learn to make words, a Speech, Language and Hearing study found.
Study: Toxins in wildfire smoke may make their way into the brain
Science News // 5 days ago
Study: Toxins in wildfire smoke may make their way into the brain
The smoke from wildfires is dangerous for your lungs, but tiny particles from the smoke can also enter your brain and cause lifelong neurological issues, a new animal study suggests.
