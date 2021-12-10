Trending
Science News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Smog may reduce exercise's benefits for the brain, study suggests

By HealthDay News

Dirty air could cancel out some of the brain benefits of exercise, a new study suggests.

"Physical activity is associated with improved markers of brain health in areas with lower air pollution," said study author Melissa Furlong.

"However, some beneficial effects essentially disappeared for vigorous physical activity in areas with the highest levels of air pollution," she said.

Furlong is an environmental epidemiologist at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

For the study, her team compared certain markers of brain health, including the amount of gray matter -- more is healthier -- and lesions in the brain's white matter, a sign of injury.

The researchers also assessed the activity levels of 8,600 people in Britain -- average age 56 -- and their exposure to air pollution, including nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter.

After adjusting for age, sex and other factors, the study found that vigorous exercise reduced white matter lesions among folks who exercised in areas with low air pollution, but not among those who got a vigorous workout in places with dirty air.

People who had the highest amounts of vigorous exercise had more gray matter than people who didn't do any vigorous exercise -- 800 cubic centimeters versus 790 -- the study found. And pollution exposures did not alter the effects of physical activity on gray matter volume.

The findings were published online Wednesday in the journal Neurology.

The study findings don't mean people should avoid exercise, Furlong noted.

"Overall, the effect of air pollution on brain health was modest -- roughly equivalent to half the effect of one year of aging, while the effects of vigorous activity on brain health were much larger -- approximately equivalent to being three years younger," she said in a journal news release.

While more study is needed, if the findings can be confirmed, public policy could be used to address exposure to air pollution during exercise, Furlong said.

"For example, since a significant amount of air pollution comes from traffic, promoting running or bicycling along paths far from heavy traffic may be more beneficial," she suggested.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Peak of Geminid meteor shower could produce colorful light show
Science News // 9 hours ago
Peak of Geminid meteor shower could produce colorful light show
The Geminid meteor shower is set to peak Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the presence of another celestial object may limit the viewing potential for one of the best annual meteor showers.
Hurricanes in 100 years could be far more devastating, study finds
Science News // 9 hours ago
Hurricanes in 100 years could be far more devastating, study finds
Our understanding of hurricane formations and tracks has changed dramatically in the past century, but what do we know about the next century of storms?
Climate change impact apparent in most weather-linked fluctuations on Earth
Science News // 10 hours ago
Climate change impact apparent in most weather-linked fluctuations on Earth
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The impact of climate change is apparent in nearly all aspects of weather-related fluctuations in the atmosphere and ecosystem, an analysis published Thursday by the journal Earth Systems Dynamics found.
NASA sends Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission into space
Science News // 16 hours ago
NASA sends Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission into space
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- NASA launched a new telescope into orbit early Thursday that should give scientists their best look yet at some of the most distant and mysteries parts of the universe, such as black holes and pulsars.
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
Science News // 21 hours ago
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Tears most likely will flow at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., when the extremely successful Mars helicopter Ingenuity sends its last transmission and goes quiet on the Red Planet.
Russia strikes deal with NASA for first cosmonaut on SpaceX flight
Science News // 1 day ago
Russia strikes deal with NASA for first cosmonaut on SpaceX flight
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Russia's only active female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, will make her first trip to space in fall 2022 as the first Russian to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
Study: Hydras regenerate heads by changing way their genes are regulated
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Hydras regenerate heads by changing way their genes are regulated
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of California, Irvine Wednesday revealed how Hydras, a group of small aquatic animals, can regenerate their own heads.
Mars helicopter flies again; encounters radio interference on 17th flight
Science News // 1 day ago
Mars helicopter flies again; encounters radio interference on 17th flight
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity flew successfully for its 17th time on the Red Planet, but encountered brief radio interference due to hills between the aircraft and the Perseverance rover.
Moon to align with 3 planets on Friday evening
Science News // 1 day ago
Moon to align with 3 planets on Friday evening
Jupiter, Saturn and Venus have lined up in the evening sky and will continue to be prominent features throughout most of December, but this week, the trio will get a visitor.
Japanese billionaire heads to space on first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Science News // 1 day ago
Japanese billionaire heads to space on first 'tourist' trip to ISS since 2009
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa ventured into space aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule on Wednesday, making his the first self-funded mission to the International Space Station in about a decade.
Advertisement

