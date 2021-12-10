Trending
Dec. 10, 2021 / 12:15 PM

'Baby talk' helps infants learn words, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
'Baby talk' can help infants learn and understand words, according to a new study. File Photo by Solis Images/Shutterstock

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Speaking "baby talk" to infants not only helps parents and caregivers connect with the young ones in their charge, but it may also help babies learn to make words, a study published Friday by the journal Speech, Language and Hearing found.

Mimicking the sound of a smaller vocal tract clues babies into how words should sound coming out of their own mouths, the researchers said.

"It seems to stimulate motor production of speech, not just the perception of speech," study co-author Matthew Masapollo said in a press release.

"It's not just goo-goo ga-ga," said Masapollo, an assistant professor of speech, language and hearing sciences at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

The way adults instinctively speak to babies, using a higher pitch, slower speed and exaggerated pronunciation, appeals to them, research suggests.

However, it also likely helps them learn to understand what is being said, according to previous studies.

For this study, Masapollo and his colleagues changed the frequency sounds to mimic either an infant or adult vocal tract, and then tested how infants reacted to them.

Six- to 8-month-old babies "displayed a robust and distinct preference for speech with resonances specifying a vocal tract that is similar in size and length to their own," they said.

However, 4- to 6-month-old babies did not have this preference, suggesting that older babies' dawning ability to control their voices and make words out of babble could be what makes the infant-like sounds more appealing, according to the researchers.

Although parents and caregivers are sometimes discouraged from engaging in baby talk, the findings indicate that the patterns associated with that speaking style, which scientists call "infant-directed speech," could be a key component in helping babies make words, they said.

"We're trying to engage with the infant to show them something about speech production," study co-author Linda Polka said in a press release.

"We're priming them to process their own voice," said Polka, a professor of communication sciences and disorders at McGill University in Montreal.

Latest Headlines

Study: Toxins in wildfire smoke may make their way into the brain
Science News // 3 hours ago
Study: Toxins in wildfire smoke may make their way into the brain
The smoke from wildfires is dangerous for your lungs, but tiny particles from the smoke can also enter your brain and cause lifelong neurological issues, a new animal study suggests.
Blue Origin plans to launch largest crew yet Saturday
Science News // 9 hours ago
Blue Origin plans to launch largest crew yet Saturday
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company plans to launch six people, its largest crew yet, including the daughter of late astronaut Alan Shepard and ABC News anchor Michael Strahan, into space Saturday from Texas.
Mars helicopter to sit dormant until radio contact restored
Science News // 9 hours ago
Mars helicopter to sit dormant until radio contact restored
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 10 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter may have to wait days to overcome a blocked radio signal caused by hills between it and the Perseverance rover in Jezero Crater, a NASA official said.
Smog may reduce exercise's benefits for the brain, study suggests
Science News // 12 hours ago
Smog may reduce exercise's benefits for the brain, study suggests
Dirty air could cancel out some of the brain benefits of exercise, a new study suggests.
Peak of Geminid meteor shower could produce colorful light show
Science News // 21 hours ago
Peak of Geminid meteor shower could produce colorful light show
The Geminid meteor shower is set to peak Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the presence of another celestial object may limit the viewing potential for one of the best annual meteor showers.
Hurricanes in 100 years could be far more devastating, study finds
Science News // 21 hours ago
Hurricanes in 100 years could be far more devastating, study finds
Our understanding of hurricane formations and tracks has changed dramatically in the past century, but what do we know about the next century of storms?
Climate change impact apparent in most weather-linked fluctuations on Earth
Science News // 22 hours ago
Climate change impact apparent in most weather-linked fluctuations on Earth
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The impact of climate change is apparent in nearly all aspects of weather-related fluctuations in the atmosphere and ecosystem, an analysis published Thursday by the journal Earth Systems Dynamics found.
NASA sends Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission into space
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA sends Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission into space
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- NASA launched a new telescope into orbit early Thursday that should give scientists their best look yet at some of the most distant and mysteries parts of the universe, such as black holes and pulsars.
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Tears most likely will flow at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., when the extremely successful Mars helicopter Ingenuity sends its last transmission and goes quiet on the Red Planet.
Russia strikes deal with NASA for first cosmonaut on SpaceX flight
Science News // 1 day ago
Russia strikes deal with NASA for first cosmonaut on SpaceX flight
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Russia's only active female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, will make her first trip to space in fall 2022 as the first Russian to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
Trending Stories

NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
Mars helicopter flies again; encounters radio interference on 17th flight
Mars helicopter flies again; encounters radio interference on 17th flight
Blue Origin plans to launch largest crew yet Saturday
Blue Origin plans to launch largest crew yet Saturday
Moon to align with 3 planets on Friday evening
Moon to align with 3 planets on Friday evening
NASA's IXPE X-ray telescope will study neutron stars, pulsars, black holes
NASA's IXPE X-ray telescope will study neutron stars, pulsars, black holes
