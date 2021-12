NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter captured this shot of its shadow as it hovered over the Martian surface on April 19. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity flew successfully for its 17th time on the Red Planet, but encountered brief radio interference because of the hills between the aircraft and the Perseverance rover, NASA reported. "As Ingenuity began to descend, the line of sight between the rover and helicopter antennas [became] obstructed/shadowed" by the hilly terrain, Teddy Tzanetos, the Mars program lead, wrote in a blog post Tuesday evening. Advertisement

NASA released the information about the flight Tuesday and expects to receive more data about the flight Wednesday, according to Tzanetos.

Ingenuity has flown 17 times! After a successful traverse to the northeast, the radio comms link between Ingenuity & @NASAPersevere was disrupted during landing. The rover later received telemetry suggesting Ingenuity is healthy & it's an understood issue. https://t.co/kMsmivTckn pic.twitter.com/yep1mHI1GD— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 8, 2021

Ingenuity's Flight 17 on Sunday was 614 feet toward the northeast, reaching a height of about 33 feet. NASA did not immediately confirm the exact duration of the flight; most Mars flights have been about 2 minutes.

Terrain interfered only as the helicopter descended to its landing site on the floor of the South Séíitah region of Jezero Crater.

Advertisement

Fifteen minutes later, Perseverance received data indicating that the helicopter was healthy and upright, Tzanetos wrote.

RELATED Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 16th flight

NASA will use the flight data to plan for future radio interference.

"We will do all that we can in planning to prevent [interference] ..., but temporary loss of radio link is a natural part of helicopter operations at the Red Planet," Tzanetos wrote.

Dispatches from Mars: Perseverance rover sends images

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, using its Mastcam-Z camera system, captured this view of the Martian sunset on November 9, 2021, the 257th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. Martian sunsets typically stand out for their distinctive blue color as fine dust in the atmosphere permits blue light to penetrate the atmosphere more efficiently than colors with longer wavelengths. But this sunset looks different: Less dust in the atmosphere resulted in a more muted color than average. The color has been calibrated and white-balanced to remove camera artifacts. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo