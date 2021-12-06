Trending
Dec. 6, 2021 / 11:20 AM

NASA to announce new astronaut candidates

By Paul Brinkmann
NASA to announce new astronaut candidates
Four astronaut members of the SpaceX Crew 2 mission are pictured on a countdown clock at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 23. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- NASA plans to announce its 2021 astronaut candidates at 12:30 p.m. EST Monday near Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The new astronauts, who will be named during ceremonies at Ellington Field, are to complete years of training, after which they could be eligible for flights to the International Space Station, the moon or even Mars.

NASA made the choices after reviewing 12,000 applications. The last such announcement came in 2017, when the agency named 12 astronaut candidates.

Those selected Monday are to report to Johnson Space Center in January "to begin their training in spacecraft systems, spacewalking skills, teamwork and other necessary skills," according a NASA press release.

In 2017, the space agency received more than 18,000 applications -- three times the previous number in 2012 and surpassing a then-record 8,000 applicants in 1978.

NASA raised the requirements for applicants for the new class. To be eligible, candidates must have a master's degree in science, math or another technical field, rather than just a bachelor's degree.

The requirement for a master's degree can be met in other ways, such as having a medical degree or completing a nationally recognized test pilot school program.

NASA officials told UPI in 2020 that the space agency has no set number of candidates, no set number of spots to fill or any predetermined breakdown by gender or other attributes. The astronaut candidates will join more than 40 active NASA astronauts.

NASA's women astronauts -- at least one likely to walk on moon

Moghbeli poses for a portrait in the Systems Engineering Simulator for the International Space Station and advanced spaceflight programs at the Johnson Space Center on July 9, 2019. She will train for the moon mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA

