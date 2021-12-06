Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 6, 2021 / 5:00 AM

Japanese duo prepare for first tourist flight to space station since 2009

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
Japanese duo prepare for first tourist flight to space station since 2009
Japanese billionaire and space tourist Yusaku Maezawa trains for his space mission. Photo courtesy of Roscosmos

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Two Japanese businessmen plan to become the first paying tourists to visit the International Space Station since 2009 by rocketing into orbit from Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who made his fortune in the fashion industry, booked seats for himself and his production assistant, Yozo Hirano, aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft through Virginia-based spacecraft broker company Space Adventures.

Advertisement

Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will pilot the Soyuz during its flight to the space station and upon its return 12 days later. NASA plans to broadcast live video of the launch planned for 2:38 a.m. EST Wednesday.

The mission is part of a rapid expansion in space travel, Tom Shelley, president of Space Adventures, said in an interview.

RELATED Musk, Maezawa say moon mission is on track for 2023

"The general level of awareness and understanding of what it means to fly to space has increased particularly in the last two or three years," Shelley said.

Space Adventures booked seven private space flights on Russian rockets from 2001 to 2009, but the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 led to a shortage of such flights. The U.S. space program bought a large number of seats on Russian rockets since then, but the success of SpaceX Crew Dragon missions made more seats available, Shelley said.

Advertisement

Maezawa, 46, and Hirano, 36, have opened a new chapter in Space Adventure's business and in private space travel, he said.

RELATED NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts name their capsule Endurance

"[Maezawa] has been fantastic. Some of the stuff he's sharing on social media about his training, and how to wear a spacesuit, I think that's been pretty unique," Shelley said.

For example, Maezawa posted a video of himself donning a Russian spacesuit, outlining many detailed steps that sometimes seemed quite awkward.

RELATED Astronauts conclude spacewalk to replace antenna at space station

"I'll be careful when I go!" he said during the video, according to a translation. "For my actual launch, I'll be wearing my very own spacesuit, not like this one for training."

He added, "I'll be going to space Dec. 8, and I'll be uploading as many videos from the ISS as I can, so please keep an eye out for them."

Maezawa also booked a flight to orbit the moon in 2023 in a SpaceX Starship rocket, which is being developed. He announced in March that he sought, through a contest, eight people to fly with him, but he hasn't named the winners.

Advertisement

Maezawa's space station mission follows the all-private orbital Inspiration4 spaceflight in September, when four civilians circled the Earth in a SpaceX capsule.

That mission, arranged by billionaire Jared Isaacman, drew attention through coverage in a Netflix miniseries and a fundraising campaign for Memphis-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Russia also sent two private citizens to the space station in October to film a movie, in a mission that was partly sponsored by its space agency Roscosmos.

Neither Maezawa nor Space Adventures has disclosed how much he is paying for the two seats, but NASA had been paying about $80 million for a seat in recent years.

Despite the cost, such private missions ultimately help to expand the market for spaceflight, which should someday drive down prices, said John Spencer, a space architect and founder of the nonprofit Space Tourism Society.

"Maezawa is serious about pioneering space experiences for people, and also about talking more about the view of Earth from space, how that changes people, and the meaning of humanity moving outward," Spencer said in an interview.

Training with Russia's space program is intense, but necessary, Spencer said, because private space tourists must be able to respond in an emergency.

Advertisement

"If you really freak out during training, during a zero gravity flight or on the spinning chair centrifuge, you're not going to fly," he said.

"So when you have people who step up, like this guy, and they're willing to put their money and lives on the line -- that's important."

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

Solar cell discovery may help speed development of green energy technology
Science News // 1 hour ago
Solar cell discovery may help speed development of green energy technology
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- As science looks for better ways to harness electricity from the sun, an explanation for the efficiency of one promising material -- perovskites -- has proven elusive. It's finding could help speed green energy research.
U.S. Space Force experimental satellite launch postponed to Tuesday
Science News // 3 days ago
U.S. Space Force experimental satellite launch postponed to Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A U.S. Space Force plan to launch a cluster of experimental satellites from Florida, including a NASA laser communications spacecraft, has been delayed to early Tuesday morning.
Cars spew more ammonia than suspected, pandemic data suggests
Science News // 2 days ago
Cars spew more ammonia than suspected, pandemic data suggests
COVID-19 lockdowns brought surprising news to scientists studying pollution: Cars spew much more ammonia into the air than previously thought.
Study: People choose to learn about health, world news based on feelings
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: People choose to learn about health, world news based on feelings
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- People choose whether to seek or avoid information about their health, finances and personal traits based on how they think it will make them feel and how useful it is, a Nature Communications study found.
SpaceX successfully launches latest Starlink fleet from Florida
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches latest Starlink fleet from Florida
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday launched 48 Starlink spacecraft from Florida as part of its plans to develop a second generation of communications satellites.
Study: Air pollution, other factors may influence baby gender in region
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Air pollution, other factors may influence baby gender in region
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Air pollution may impact the gender of babies born in a given region, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Computational Biology found.
Astronauts conclude spacewalk to replace antenna at space station
Science News // 4 days ago
Astronauts conclude spacewalk to replace antenna at space station
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts successfully wrapped up a spacewalk Thursday to replace a communications antenna faster than expected outside the International Space Station.
SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida delayed to Thursday
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida delayed to Thursday
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX's plan to launch 48 more Starlink spacecraft from Florida has been delayed a day to Thursday, as the company struggles with plans to develop a second generation of the communications satellites.
Isotope analysis of paint in Dutch art points to specific historical periods
Science News // 4 days ago
Isotope analysis of paint in Dutch art points to specific historical periods
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new isotope analysis of 77 paintings created by 27 Dutch artists has revealed subtle differences in a common white pigment that are directly tied to supply routes altered by historical conflicts, researchers said.
Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at 'growing threats'
Science News // 4 days ago
Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at 'growing threats'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new framework for space policy Wednesday aimed at addressing growing threats in space posed by other nations, space debris and climate change.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Space Force experimental satellite launch postponed to Tuesday
U.S. Space Force experimental satellite launch postponed to Tuesday
Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
Solar cell discovery may help speed development of green energy technology
Solar cell discovery may help speed development of green energy technology
Cars spew more ammonia than suspected, pandemic data suggests
Cars spew more ammonia than suspected, pandemic data suggests
Study: People choose to learn about health, world news based on feelings
Study: People choose to learn about health, world news based on feelings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement