Science News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 5:00 AM

Watch live: Astronauts prepare for spacewalk amid safety concerns

By Paul Brinkmann
The International Space Station is photographed from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly-around of the orbiting lab November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A veteran astronaut and a first-time space flyer are scheduled again to venture outside the International Space Station on Thursday to replace a broken antenna that helps the crew in space communicate with Earth.

Thomas Marshburn, 61, and Kayla Barron, 34, previously planned the spacewalk for Tuesday, but NASA waved off the expedition because of uncertainty about new space debris in the space station's orbital path.

The space debris concerns stemmed from Russia's violent in-space, anti-satellite test Nov. 15 that destroyed one of its spacecraft and created a cloud of more than 15,000 pieces that are circling the Earth at thousands of miles per hour.

Although NASA has approved the spacewalk again, the agency has made it clear the full extent of risk due to the new debris won't be known for weeks or months.

On Thursday, NASA expects Marshburn and Barron to don spacesuits and exit the space station about 7:10 a.m. EST for some 6 1/2 hours. The spacewalk would be Marshburn's fifth and Barron's first.

Marshburn will strap his feet into a robotic crane outside the space station -- the Canadarm2 -- to provide him with leverage for work on the antenna. Astronaut Matthias Maurer, of the European Space Agency, will control the robotic arm from inside the space station.

NASA maintains multiple channels and antennae to communicate with the space station, and expects no interruption of communications during the antenna replacement. A spare antenna already is bolted to the space station exterior for the fix.

The space station's international coalition has planned to support the orbiting laboratory only through 2028 -- or 2030 if international partners agree on an extension.

