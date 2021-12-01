Vice President Kamala Harris unveils new space policy aimed at 'growing threats'

1/5
Vice President Kamala Harris, who plans to address the National Space Council on Wednesday, delivers remarks on COVID equity in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Office Building on November 22 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris's office announced a new framework for space policy Wednesday aimed at addressing growing threats in space posed by other nations, space debris and climate change.
"The United States will demonstrate how space activities can be conducted in a responsible, peaceful, and sustainable manner," according to the new U.S. Space Priorities Framework.
The framework comes on the heels of a Russian anti-satellite test Nov. 15, which destroyed one of Russia's own satellites and created a cloud of space debris that continues to threaten astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station.
"Confrontation or conflict, however, is not inevitable," the new framework states. "To deter aggression against U.S., allied and partner interests ... the United States will accelerate its transition to a more resilient national security space posture and strengthen its ability to detect and attribute hostile acts in space."
Harris plans to provide more details when she addresses the National Space Council, which she chairs, in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon.
President Joe Biden is expected to sign a new order Wednesday adding five new members to the council, according to a White House official. The new members will be the secretaries of education, labor, agriculture and the interior, as well as the national climate adviser, Gina McCarthy.
