Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 3:00 AM / Updated at 11:34 AM

SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida delayed to Thursday

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida delayed to Thursday
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches its 24th set of Starlink satellites from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on April 7. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX's plan to launch 48 more Starlink spacecraft from Florida has been delayed a day to Thursday, as the company struggles with plans to develop a second generation of the communications satellites.

SpaceX gave no immediate reason for the postponement. The mission also will carry two Earth observation satellites for Virginia-based BlackSky.

Advertisement

A Falcon 9 rocket is now scheduled to carry the satellites into orbit at 6:12 p.m. EST from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Weather for the launch attempt is expected to be nearly ideal, according to the Space Force, which predicts only a 10% chance that clouds could interfere.

RELATED NASA successfully launches DART asteroid collision mission

Elon Musk's SpaceX has more than 1,700 Starlink satellites in orbit. The new launch is planned as the company battles objections from competitors such as Amazon and ViaSat to its application to launch 30,000 more "second-generation" Starlink spacecraft in the coming years.

The launch also follows Musk's acknowledgement on Twitter Tuesday that SpaceX had to relocate some Starlink satellites in orbit because of new space debris created Nov. 15 when Russia intentionally destroyed one of its satellites in orbit.

"We had to shift some Starlink satellite orbits to reduce probability of collision. Not great, but not terrible either," Musk tweeted.

He also referred to NASA's cancelation of a spacewalk Tuesday due to the unknown risks of the new debris.

RELATED SpaceX plans to launch new, laser-linked Starlink satellites from Florida

He said the International Space Station and a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked there have micrometeorite shields, but astronaut spacesuits "do not, hence higher risk for spacewalk."

SpaceX has outlined plans to launch the second generation of Starlink spacecraft, which would be heavier than the current satellites, using its large new interplanetary Starship rocket.

The company has said in filings with the Federal Communications Commission that Starship would allow more frequent launches and "allows SpaceX to better position satellites to meet changing consumer demand."

But reports emerged Tuesday that Musk also told employees in an email that production problems with Starship's Raptor engine could lead to a risk of bankruptcy if not resolved.

SpaceX said it has about 140,000 paying customers for Starlink service at $99 a month.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Astronauts replace antenna during spacewalk at space station
Science News // 7 hours ago
Watch live: Astronauts replace antenna during spacewalk at space station
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts replaced a communications antenna during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Thursday morning.
Isotope analysis of paint in Dutch art points to specific historical periods
Science News // 21 hours ago
Isotope analysis of paint in Dutch art points to specific historical periods
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new isotope analysis of 77 paintings created by 27 Dutch artists has revealed subtle differences in a common white pigment that are directly tied to supply routes altered by historical conflicts, researchers said.
Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at 'growing threats'
Science News // 1 day ago
Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at 'growing threats'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new framework for space policy Wednesday aimed at addressing growing threats in space posed by other nations, space debris and climate change.
Even T. Rex had to deal with bone disease, fossil study shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Even T. Rex had to deal with bone disease, fossil study shows
They once ruled the planet, but even the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex could suffer from bone disease, new research shows.
Study: Sound improves detection of electric cars for pedestrians
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Sound improves detection of electric cars for pedestrians
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Electric vehicles are quiet enough to create a safety concern, particularly for visually impaired pedestrians, even with artificial sounds implemented, an Acoustical Society of America study found.
Elon Musk: SpaceX faces possible bankruptcy because of engine woes
Science News // 2 days ago
Elon Musk: SpaceX faces possible bankruptcy because of engine woes
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX founder Elon Musk told his employees the space company faces a "genuine risk of bankruptcy" because of its struggles in developing its engine for its Starship flights.
NASA delays spacewalk to replace antenna at ISS due to debris danger
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA delays spacewalk to replace antenna at ISS due to debris danger
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30 (UPI) -- NASA delayed a spacewalk that was scheduled to occur Tuesday morning -- to replace broken hardware outside the International Space Station -- due to a warning about possible dangerous debris.
Google honors fuzzy logic creator Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle
Science News // 2 days ago
Google honors fuzzy logic creator Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Azerbaijani-American computer scientist, electrical engineer and professor Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle.
Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
Science News // 2 days ago
Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
The final month of the year also features the longest nights of the year, and the extra hours of darkness will have astronomical events that people of all ages can enjoy without a telescope.
Plant-based diet can reduce personal carbon footprint, study says
Science News // 2 days ago
Plant-based diet can reduce personal carbon footprint, study says
Worried about climate change? Folks can reduce their personal carbon footprint by eating less red meat, nibbling fewer sweets and cutting back on tea, coffee and booze, according to the findings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday
430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday
Study: Sound improves detection of electric cars for pedestrians
Study: Sound improves detection of electric cars for pedestrians
Plant-based diet can reduce personal carbon footprint, study says
Plant-based diet can reduce personal carbon footprint, study says
Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at 'growing threats'
Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at 'growing threats'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement