Watch Live
Astronauts make spacewalk at International Space Station to replace busted antenna
Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 6:00 AM

Watch live: Astronauts ready for spacewalk to replace antenna at space station

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
Watch live: Astronauts ready for spacewalk to replace antenna at space station
NASA astronaut Kayla Barron, who plans to conduct a spacewalk Tuesday, smiles as she prepares for launch from Florida on Nov. 10. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts plan to walk in space Tuesday morning to replace broken hardware outside the International Space Station.

NASA expects Thomas Marshburn, 61, and Kayla Barron, 34, to exit the space station about 7:10 a.m. EST for more than six hours. The spacewalk would be Marshburn's fifth and Barron's first.

Advertisement

The space walk will occur as NASA grapples with increased risk of space debris that could damage the space station or astronaut spacesuits.

The new concern follows a Russian anti-satellite test Nov. 14 that created more than 15,000 dangerous pieces of space trash.

RELATED Astronaut spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Because the explosion was so recent, NASA couldn't adequately track and map the debris before the spacewalk, Dana Weigel, NASA deputy manager of the space station, said in a press conference Monday.

Due to the uncertainty, NASA canceled several tasks the astronauts had planned to tackle to prepare for future spacewalks, Weigel said. The new debris boosted risk that a spacesuit could be punctured by about 7%, Weigel said.

"It will take a few months to get all of those [pieces] catalogued and into our normal debris-tracking process," she said.

Advertisement
RELATED First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments

Marshburn will attach himself to a robotic crane outside the space station -- the Canadarm2 -- to provide him with leverage to work on the antenna. Astronaut Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency will control the robotic arm from inside the space station.

NASA uses multiple communication channels to control the space station, its hardware and experiments and to talk to astronauts. The agency already has a spare antenna attached to the exterior, to replace the faulty antenna.

The space station's international coalition has planned to support the facility only through 2028 -- or 2030 if international partners agree on an extension.

RELATED Scott Kelly, two others inducted into U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame

Barron, Marshburn and Maurer were launched into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule Nov. 10 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida -- the company's fourth astronaut launch for NASA. The crew also included commander Raja Chari, 44.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Google honors fuzzy logic creator Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle
Science News // 9 minutes ago
Google honors fuzzy logic creator Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Azerbaijani-American computer scientist, electrical engineer and professor Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle.
Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
Science News // 48 minutes ago
Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
The final month of the year also features the longest nights of the year, and the extra hours of darkness will have astronomical events that people of all ages can enjoy without a telescope.
Plant-based diet can reduce personal carbon footprint, study says
Science News // 6 hours ago
Plant-based diet can reduce personal carbon footprint, study says
Worried about climate change? Folks can reduce their personal carbon footprint by eating less red meat, nibbling fewer sweets and cutting back on tea, coffee and booze, according to the findings.
430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday
Science News // 16 hours ago
430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An asteroid that measures the same size as the height of the Great Pyramid of Giza, is expected to pass by Earth on Monday afternoon, according to NASA.
Study: Changing winds speeding up ocean currents around Antarctica
Science News // 17 hours ago
Study: Changing winds speeding up ocean currents around Antarctica
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Climate change is speeding up the ocean currents around Antarctica, an analysis published Monday by the journal Nature Climate Change found. Prevailing westerly winds have fueled this increase in velocity.
Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth
Science News // 19 hours ago
Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A new analysis of space dust shows that the water covering the majority of Earth's surface could have formed in space with help from solar wind.
NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- NASA is loading fuel and oxidizer into the James Webb Space Telescope in the Guiana Space Center ahead of its scheduled Dec. 22 launch.
Astronaut spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna
Science News // 1 day ago
Astronaut spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A pair of NASA astronauts -- a veteran and a first-time space flyer -- are to venture outside the International Space Station on Tuesday to replace a broken antenna that helps the crew in space communicate with Earth.
Arctic Ocean started to warm decades earlier than scientists thought
Science News // 5 days ago
Arctic Ocean started to warm decades earlier than scientists thought
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Arctic Ocean has been warming since the beginning of the 20th century, fueled by a process known as Atlantification, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
NASA successfully launches DART asteroid collision mission
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA successfully launches DART asteroid collision mission
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- NASA successfully launched a rocket into space late Tuesday with a payload of a spacecraft that will next fall slam into an asteroid in a first planetary defense test.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday
430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday
NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch
NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch
Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth
Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth
Astronaut spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna
Astronaut spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna
Arctic Ocean started to warm decades earlier than scientists thought
Arctic Ocean started to warm decades earlier than scientists thought
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement