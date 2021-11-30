Watch Live
Astronauts make spacewalk at International Space Station to replace busted antenna
Nov. 30, 2021 / 6:56 AM

Google honors fuzzy logic creator Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle

By Wade Sheridan
Google honors fuzzy logic creator Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle
Google is paying homage to computer scientist, electrical engineer and professor Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Azerbaijani-American computer scientist, electrical engineer and professor Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features artwork of Zadeh next to a colorful chart that contains the company's logo.

Advertisement

Zadeh, on this day in 1964, turned in his groundbreaking paper on Fuzzy Sets, which introduced the mathematical framework known as fuzzy logic.

The computer scientist was born on Feb. 4, 1921, and later attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned a doctorate in electrical engineering in 1949. He then became a professor at the University of California Berkeley.

The Fuzzy Sets paper has been cited by scholars nearly 100,000 times. The theory gives alternatives to the rigid parameters of traditional logic and presents more ambiguous or fuzzy boundaries that more closely copies the way humans view the world.

The concept has been used on technological applications such as a Japanese subway system and anti-skid algorithms.

"So here's to you, Lotfi Zadeh! There's nothing fuzzy about your huge impact on the scientific world," Google said.

