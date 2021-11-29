Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 1:54 PM

Study: Changing winds speeding up ocean currents around Antarctica

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Changing winds speeding up ocean currents around Antarctica
Ocean currents around Antarctica are speeding up due to climate change, according to a new study. Photo by Reeve Jolliffe/Flickr/NASA

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Climate change is speeding up the ocean currents around Antarctica, an analysis published Monday by the journal Nature Climate Change found.

Prevailing westerly winds have fueled this increase in velocity, as the climate around the South Pole region warms, the researchers said.

Advertisement

Models developed by the team -- from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Riverside -- show that rising winds energize ocean eddies.

Eddies are circular movements of water that run counter to main currents, causing them to flow faster, according to the researchers.

RELATED Ocean currents will have more intense heat waves as climate warms

"From both observations and models, we find that the ocean heat change is causing the significant ocean current acceleration detected during recent decades," co-author Jia-Rui Shi said in a press release.

"This speed-up ... facilitates property exchange, such as of heat or carbon, between ocean basins and creates the opportunity for these properties to increase in subsurface subtropical regions," said Shi, a post-doctoral researcher at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts.

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current is already among the world's strongest ocean currents and it is the only one that circumnavigates the planet, according to the researchers.

Advertisement
RELATED Coral fossils show Southern Ocean current sensitive to wind conditions

It encircles Antarctica and separates cold water in the south from warmer subtropical water just to its north.

This warmer part of the Southern Ocean takes up a lot of the heat that human activities are adding to Earth's atmosphere, the researchers said.

As a result, it could influence climate elsewhere on the planet, according to the researchers.

The ocean warming pattern is important because when the gradient, or amount of heat difference, between warm and cold waters increases, currents between those two masses speed up.

Previous research has shown that these ocean currents are particularly sensitive to wind conditions.

For this study, they used satellite measurements of sea-surface height and data collected by the global network of ocean floats called Argo to detect a trend in Southern Ocean upper layer velocity previously unknown.

The Argo network of autonomous floats, which measure ocean conditions such as temperature and salinity, began in 1999 and reached full capacity in 2007, the researchers said.

A full complement of 4,000 floats across the world's oceans continues to collect data, meaning they were able to use more than a decade's worth of comprehensive information to identify the trend of the accelerating current from natural variability.

Advertisement

It is likely that the speed of the current will increase even more as the Southern Ocean continues to take up heat from human-induced global warming, according to the researchers.

"The Antarctic Circumpolar Current is mostly driven by wind," co-author Lynne Talley said in a press release.

However, "we show that changes in its speed are surprisingly mostly due to changes in the heat gradient," said Talley, a physical oceanographer at Scripps Oceanography.

Latest Headlines

Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth
Science News // 2 hours ago
Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A new analysis of space dust shows that the water covering the majority of Earth's surface could have formed in space with help from solar wind.
NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- NASA is loading fuel and oxidizer into the James Webb Space Telescope in the Guiana Space Center ahead of its scheduled Dec. 22 launch.
Astronaut spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna
Science News // 11 hours ago
Astronaut spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A pair of NASA astronauts -- a veteran and a first-time space flyer -- are to venture outside the International Space Station on Tuesday to replace a broken antenna that helps the crew in space communicate with Earth.
Arctic Ocean started to warm decades earlier than scientists thought
Science News // 4 days ago
Arctic Ocean started to warm decades earlier than scientists thought
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Arctic Ocean has been warming since the beginning of the 20th century, fueled by a process known as Atlantification, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
NASA successfully launches DART asteroid collision mission
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA successfully launches DART asteroid collision mission
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- NASA successfully launched a rocket into space late Tuesday with a payload of a spacecraft that will next fall slam into an asteroid in a first planetary defense test.
Study shows possible bias, 'nepotistic behavior' in some science journals
Science News // 5 days ago
Study shows possible bias, 'nepotistic behavior' in some science journals
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Researchers said in a study published Tuesday published by PLOS Biology that they found possible editorial bias and "nepotistic behavior" in a subset of biomedical journals.
Social media linked to increased risk for depression
Science News // 5 days ago
Social media linked to increased risk for depression
The latest in a spate of studies investigating links between use of social media and depression suggests the two go hand in hand.
Laura Shepard, daughter of space icon, and 'GMA' host Strahan next to fly in space
Science News // 6 days ago
Laura Shepard, daughter of space icon, and 'GMA' host Strahan next to fly in space
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Blue Origin says the next private passengers who will leave the Earth on a mission next month are Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of the first American in space, and former NFL star and broadcaster Michael Strahan.
NASA's DART asteroid collision mission nears launch
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA's DART asteroid collision mission nears launch
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NASA is set to launch a spacecraft from California on Tuesday night to smack head on into an asteroid next fall in an effort to understand how humanity could prevent such a space body from colliding with Earth.
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 16th flight
Science News // 6 days ago
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 16th flight
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 16th flight over the weekend, the space agency announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch
NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch
Arctic Ocean started to warm decades earlier than scientists thought
Arctic Ocean started to warm decades earlier than scientists thought
Astronaut spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna
Astronaut spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna
Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth
Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth
Study shows possible bias, 'nepotistic behavior' in some science journals
Study shows possible bias, 'nepotistic behavior' in some science journals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement