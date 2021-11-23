Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 3:00 AM

NASA's DART asteroid collision mission nears launch

By Paul Brinkmann
1/6
NASA's DART asteroid collision mission nears launch
The DART asteroid impactor spacecraft is packed inside the nosecone of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the SpaceX processing facility inside Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Nov. 16, 2021. Photo by Ed Whitman/NASA

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NASA is set to launch a spacecraft from California on Tuesday night to smack head on into an asteroid next fall in an effort to understand how humanity could prevent such a space body from colliding with Earth.

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to launch the DART mission, or Double Asteroid Redirection Test, on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:20 p.m. PST.

Advertisement

The spacecraft, about the size of a refrigerator with longer solar panels, will travel about 7 million miles to the Didymos asteroid system, where it is expected to crash next fall. Didymos poses no threat to Earth.

NASA's $330 million mission comes 23 years after Hollywood portrayed such an asteroid deflection attempt in the blockbuster 1998 film Armageddon starring Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck among others.

RELATED NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense

But there are no nuclear explosives on DART as portrayed in the fictional movie. The spacecraft will attempt to alter the course of the asteroid only by a few feet just by slamming into it, said Lindley Johnson, NASA's planetary defense officer.

RELATED NASA chief calls for global effort to study asteroid threat

The asteroid target is actually a small satellite of Didymos named Dimorphos, about the size of a football stadium. The spacecraft is only 1,344 pounds, about the weight of an adult cow.

Given the vastness of space, such a nudge may be enough to prevent a potential collision with Earth in the future, Johnson said.

"The DART mission is one possibility of what we might do if we found an asteroid on impact course with the Earth," Johnson said during a press conference Monday evening. "So we're testing this kinetic impactor technique where we just ram a spacecraft into the asteroid at high velocity."

RELATED NASA plans crashing spacecraft into asteroid to study Earth-impact defense

In fact there's nothing unique about the DART spacecraft -- no reinforcement, no ramming device, said Ed Reynolds, DART project manager with Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.

"The spacecraft is designed and built just as we build other spacecraft ... with a lot of honeycomb aluminum to build decking structures, but there's nothing special," Reynolds said. "The technique is basically the mass of the spacecraft itself. You hit the asteroid with that mass, and you will have, you will have a reaction."

Advertisement

He noted that the spacecraft mission will be relatively brief compared to many NASA missions.

"There's going to be a joyfulness, but there's also going to be just the sadness of ... the spacecraft is gone," Reynolds said. "But in the end it did what it was supposed to do."

The main spacecraft, however, will release a tiny companion, LICIACube, before destroying itself. LICIACube will record the parent spacecraft's final moments and beam the images and data back to Earth, according to the DART mission description.

Weather for the Tuesday night launch attempt is 90% favorable for launch, according to the U.S. Space Force. In case of a delay, SpaceX and NASA are prepared to try repeatedly over a period of 84 days.

SpaceX is tracking no problems, Julianna Scheiman, SpaceX director for civil satellite missions, said during the press conference.

"Everything on the rocket is looking great for our launch attempt," she said.

Out-of-this-world images from space

This image, showing an X1.0 class solar flare flash in the center of the sun, was captured on October 28, 2021, by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. It shows a blend of light from the 171 and 304 angstrom wavelengths. Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground however, when intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 16th flight
Science News // 6 hours ago
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 16th flight
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 16th flight over the weekend, the space agency announced Monday.
Study: Gender stereotypes affect girls' interest in STEM subjects as early as age 6
Science News // 9 hours ago
Study: Gender stereotypes affect girls' interest in STEM subjects as early as age 6
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Gender stereotypes are not only pervasive, but they can also contribute to the gender gap in science, technology, engineering and math-related careers, a study published Monday found.
Astra launch reaches orbit, cheers investors
Science News // 12 hours ago
Astra launch reaches orbit, cheers investors
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The stock price for small-rocket company Astra Space, of California, rose almost 20% in afternoon trading Monday after the firm reached orbit for the first time over the weekend.
Feeding sugar to bacteria may lead to less harmful fuel for cars, trucks
Science News // 11 hours ago
Feeding sugar to bacteria may lead to less harmful fuel for cars, trucks
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Sugar can be transformed into hydrocarbons found in gasoline by feeding glucose to strains of E. coli that don't endanger human health, according to a new study.
NASA announces discovery of 301 new exoplanets
Science News // 11 hours ago
NASA announces discovery of 301 new exoplanets
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NASA scientists have discovered another 301 exoplanets -- those that exist outside the solar system.
Black, Hispanic cancer clinical trial enrollment rises, both still underrepresented
Science News // 13 hours ago
Black, Hispanic cancer clinical trial enrollment rises, both still underrepresented
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Black and Hispanic participation in various cancer clinical trials has increased in recent years, but both populations remain underrepresented, researchers said in a study released Monday.
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Science News // 14 hours ago
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Most parents think it's a high priority to teach their children gratitude because they are ungrateful, according to a new study released ahead of Thanksgiving.
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- NASA's plan to whack an asteroid with a spacecraft to be launched late Tuesday from California is intended to provide insight into how humanity might prevent a collision with a planet-killing space rock.
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Science News // 3 days ago
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity, originally expected to make five flights during 30 days on the Red Planet, has outlasted all projections for the length of its mission, which now is nearing seven months and 16 flights.
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Science News // 3 days ago
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
The longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries put on an incredible show in the sky early Friday, but to witness the event, onlookers had to give up some and step outside in the middle of the night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 16th flight
Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 16th flight
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
NASA announces discovery of 301 new exoplanets
NASA announces discovery of 301 new exoplanets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement