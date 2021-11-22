Trending
Nov. 22, 2021 / 1:13 PM

Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful

By Adam Schrader
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
As many as 42% of parents acknowledged in a new poll they're sometimes "embarrassed" by their children's selfish actions. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Most parents think it's a high priority to teach their children gratitude because they are ungrateful, according to a new study released ahead of Thanksgiving.

The poll, conducted for the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Michigan, noted that the holiday is a great opportunity to teach gratitude to children but warned that parents should make efforts to teach appreciation for what they have throughout the year.

"Over time and through experiences, children will learn to be grateful for others and appreciate what they have," the study reads.

The study analyzed responses from 1,125 randomly selected parents with at least one child age 4-10 and found that 81% of parents agree that children today "are not grateful for what they have."

As many as 42% of parents acknowledged they're sometimes "embarrassed" by their children's selfish actions.

Another 58% of parents "worry that they are giving their children too much," the study reads.

Most parents in the study agreed it was possible to teach gratitude to their children and 76% of parents ranked the topic as a high priority. However, parents expressed different methods for lessons in thankfulness.

The most common way (88%) in which parents teach children to express gratitude is by encouraging them to say "please" and "thank you" or by writing handmade thank you cards. The study found that 60% of parents regularly give their children chores around the house. Other strategies used by parents were encouraging children to donate their toys and clothes to charity -- with 13 % of parents even encouraging children to donate their own money.

The study concluded that parents were missing opportunities for teaching gratitude and emphasizing its differences from politeness.

"The most common strategy is having children say please and thank you on a regular basis. However, there is a difference between politeness and gratitude," the study reads.

"To help children learn to be grateful, parents also need to emphasize why they are asking their child to say thanks. This can be as simple as taking time to say 'thank you for...' with a brief explanation."

The study found that only one-quarter of parents say they regularly have their child send thank-you cards for birthday and holiday gifts which "may be a missed opportunity to help children learn gratitude."

In a similar study from 2017, researchers found an association between harsh parenting and negative outcomes such as dropping out of school and becoming sexually active. Instead of expressing gratitude, children from households with harsh parents who engaged in yelling and verbal or physical threats of punishment were more likely to describe their friends as more important than obeying their parents.

NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Science News // 19 hours ago
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- NASA's plan to whack an asteroid with a spacecraft to be launched late Tuesday from California is intended to provide insight into how humanity might prevent a collision with a planet-killing space rock.
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity, originally expected to make five flights during 30 days on the Red Planet, has outlasted all projections for the length of its mission, which now is nearing seven months and 16 flights.
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Science News // 2 days ago
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
The longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries put on an incredible show in the sky early Friday, but to witness the event, onlookers had to give up some and step outside in the middle of the night.
Dams may help against climate change, but harm fish, freshwater ecosystems
Science News // 2 days ago
Dams may help against climate change, but harm fish, freshwater ecosystems
BANGOR, Maine, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The debate over what hydroelectric dams contribute to the environment -- either as tools in the fight against climate change or impediments to migratory fish and freshwater ecosystem health -- is heating up in Maine.
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Science News // 2 days ago
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Sniffing a chemical in human body odor blocks aggression in men but triggers it in women, an analysis published Friday by the journal Science Advances found.
87-year-old Denver snow record may be shattered without a flake falling
Science News // 3 days ago
87-year-old Denver snow record may be shattered without a flake falling
Snow shovels are gathering dust in Denver as the city has yet to measure any snow since the spring, and meteorologists say that it could be weeks before the next chance for significant accumulation in the Mile High City.
Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets
Science News // 4 days ago
Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever conceived, will look at space objects from nearby planets to the oldest galaxies in the universe after launch planned for Dec. 18.
Fossil thought to be missing link between lizards, first snakes is different species
Science News // 4 days ago
Fossil thought to be missing link between lizards, first snakes is different species
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A fossil thought to be the missing link between modern-day lizards and the planet's first snakes is, in fact, not, paleontologists said in a paper published Thursday by the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
Science News // 4 days ago
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
It's well known that a sudden loud racket such as fireworks or thunderstorms can spark anxiety in dogs, but a new study shows that even day-to-day sounds may upset them, and that owners may not realize it.
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Science News // 5 days ago
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Toddlers can learn how to regulate their emotions by observing strangers, not just parents or other family members, a study published Wednesday by the journal Child Development found.
