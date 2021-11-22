Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 3:57 PM

NASA announces discovery of 301 new exoplanets

By Rich Klein
NASA announces discovery of 301 new exoplanets
An illustration depicts the exoplanet Proxima Centauri b, the closest exoplanet to the sun and also the closest potentially habitable exoplanet. File Photo by M. Kornmesser/European Southern Observatory

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NASA scientists have discovered another 301 exoplanets -- those outside the solar system.

The new discoveries bring the total of validated exoplanets to 4,569 since the discovery of the first ones in the mid-1990s.

Advertisement

NASA said Monday that the discoveries can be attributed to a new network called ExoMiner, that leverages NASA's Supercomputer, Pleiades, and can distinguish real exoplanets from different types of impostors, or "false positives."

Deep neural networks are machine-learning methods that automatically learn a task when provided with enough data.

ExoMiner supplements people who are pros at combing through data and deciphering what is and isn't a planet. Specifically, they study the data gathered by NASA's Kepler spacecraft and K2, its follow-on mission.

NASA has an online archive that contains details of the exoplanet discoveries.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a study by Purdue University in 2019 said that astronomers had identified two exoplanets that could even support life. That same year, two scientists were awarded the Nobel Price in Physics for their discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.

Out-of-this-world images from space

This image, showing an X1.0 class solar flare flash in the center of the sun, was captured on October 28, 2021, by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. It shows a blend of light from the 171 and 304 angstrom wavelengths. Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground however, when intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Read More

Astra launch reaches orbit, cheers investors Scientists may have found first exoplanet outside Milky Way Galaxy New far-out NASA 'travel' video: kayaking on Titan, skydiving on exoplanet

Latest Headlines

Astra launch reaches orbit, cheers investors
Science News // 1 hour ago
Astra launch reaches orbit, cheers investors
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The stock price for small-rocket company Astra Space, of California, rose almost 20% in afternoon trading Monday after the firm reached orbit for the first time over the weekend.
Feeding sugar to bacteria may lead to less harmful fuel for cars, trucks
Science News // 37 minutes ago
Feeding sugar to bacteria may lead to less harmful fuel for cars, trucks
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Sugar can be transformed into hydrocarbons found in gasoline by feeding glucose to strains of E. coli that don't endanger human health, according to a new study.
Black, Hispanic cancer clinical trial enrollment rises, both still underrepresented
Science News // 2 hours ago
Black, Hispanic cancer clinical trial enrollment rises, both still underrepresented
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Black and Hispanic participation in various cancer clinical trials has increased in recent years, but both populations remain underrepresented, researchers said in a study released Monday.
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Science News // 3 hours ago
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Most parents think it's a high priority to teach their children gratitude because they are ungrateful, according to a new study released ahead of Thanksgiving.
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- NASA's plan to whack an asteroid with a spacecraft to be launched late Tuesday from California is intended to provide insight into how humanity might prevent a collision with a planet-killing space rock.
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity, originally expected to make five flights during 30 days on the Red Planet, has outlasted all projections for the length of its mission, which now is nearing seven months and 16 flights.
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Science News // 3 days ago
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
The longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries put on an incredible show in the sky early Friday, but to witness the event, onlookers had to give up some and step outside in the middle of the night.
Dams may help against climate change, but harm fish, freshwater ecosystems
Science News // 3 days ago
Dams may help against climate change, but harm fish, freshwater ecosystems
BANGOR, Maine, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The debate over what hydroelectric dams contribute to the environment -- either as tools in the fight against climate change or impediments to migratory fish and freshwater ecosystem health -- is heating up in Maine.
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Science News // 3 days ago
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Sniffing a chemical in human body odor blocks aggression in men but triggers it in women, an analysis published Friday by the journal Science Advances found.
87-year-old Denver snow record may be shattered without a flake falling
Science News // 4 days ago
87-year-old Denver snow record may be shattered without a flake falling
Snow shovels are gathering dust in Denver as the city has yet to measure any snow since the spring, and meteorologists say that it could be weeks before the next chance for significant accumulation in the Mile High City.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement