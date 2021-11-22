Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 6:04 PM

Study: Gender stereotypes affect girls' interest in STEM subjects as early as age 6

By Sommer Brokaw
Study: Gender stereotypes affect girls' interest in STEM subjects as early as age 6
New research suggests children start to think STEM learning tracks and careers are only for boys as early as age 6. File photo by dotshock/Shutterstock

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Gender stereotypes are not only pervasive, but they can also contribute to the gender gap in science, technology, engineering and math-related careers, according to a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Researchers found that children start developing ideas that STEM courses are more fit for boys as young as six years old.

Advertisement

"Gender-interest stereotypes that STEM is for boys begins in grade school, and by the time they reach high school, many girls have made their decision not to pursue degrees in computer science and engineering because they feel they don't belong," study lead author Allison Master said in a press release.

Master is an assistance professor of Psychological, Health and Learning Sciences at the University of Houston.

RELATED Gender bias, not desire for family, driving women from science field

Researchers used a mix of surveys and experiments to determine attitudes of a racially diverse sample of children and teens in grades 1 through 12.

They conducted studies surveying more than 2,200 children and teens beliefs about computer science and engineering, and conducted subsequent lab studies on a smaller sample that showed that these stereotypes may influence their participation in these STEM fields.

The surveys showed that 51% of children believed girls were less interested in computer science than boys, and 63% of children believed girls were less interested in engineering.

Advertisement
RELATED Astronaut Scott Kelly's new mission: promoting interest in science

In subsequent lab studies, 35% of girls were interested in a computer science activity when they were told boys were more interested in it than girls.

By comparison, 65% of girls were interested in the same activity when they were told boys and girls had equal interest in it.

"The large surveys told us that kids had absorbed the cultural stereotype that girls are less interested in computer science and engineering," said study co-author Andrew Meltzoff.

RELATED Bosses who deny gender bias are more likely to practice gender bias

"We discovered that labeling an activity in a stereotyped way influenced children's interest in it and their willingness to take it home -- the mere presence of the stereotype influenced kids in dramatic ways," said Meltzoff, a psychology professor at the University of Washington and co-director of the Institute for Learning & Brain Science.

"This brought home to us the pernicious effect of stereotypes on children and teens," Meltzoff said.

Study co-author Sapna Cheryan, a University of Washington psychology professor, said that if girls don't feel like they belong, fewer may pursue STEM careers.

RELATED Wanted: Students to enter cybersecurity field

"Current gender disparities in computer science and engineering careers are troubling because these careers are lucrative, high status, and influence so many aspects of our lives," Cheryan said in the press release.

Advertisement

Women remain underrepresented in STEM careers, about 25% of computer scientists and 15% of engineers were women, U.S. Census Bureau statistics as recent as 2019 showed.

The researchers noted that teachers and parents can help counteract the stereotypes by encouraging girls to participate in high-quality computer science and engineering activities.

Back in 2015, girls performance on a national science test improved following a renewed focus on science education, which especially encouraged girls to participate.

In particular, fourth grade girls closed the gender gap on boys and girls performance in 2015 on the science test, and in 2019 eighth grade girls also closed the gap.

"Though 12th-grade boys continued to score higher than 12th grade girls overall, there was no gender gap among students who were taking advanced science courses," Peggy Carr, associate commissioner of assessments at the National Center for Education Statistics, said in a press release in 2019.

In March 2017, then-President Donald Trump signed the Inspiring the Next Space Pioneers, Innovators, Researchers, and Explorers Women Act, which requires NASA to encourage women and girls to study STEM, and to pursue careers in aerospace.

The same month Trump signed the legislation, a German study found increased compulsory math courses failed to encourage female students to pursue STEM careers.

Advertisement

"The dearth of gender and racial diversity in these fields may be one of the reasons why many products and services have had negative consequences for women and people of color," Cheryan said.

Latest Headlines

Astra launch reaches orbit, cheers investors
Science News // 3 hours ago
Astra launch reaches orbit, cheers investors
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The stock price for small-rocket company Astra Space, of California, rose almost 20% in afternoon trading Monday after the firm reached orbit for the first time over the weekend.
Feeding sugar to bacteria may lead to less harmful fuel for cars, trucks
Science News // 2 hours ago
Feeding sugar to bacteria may lead to less harmful fuel for cars, trucks
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Sugar can be transformed into hydrocarbons found in gasoline by feeding glucose to strains of E. coli that don't endanger human health, according to a new study.
NASA announces discovery of 301 new exoplanets
Science News // 2 hours ago
NASA announces discovery of 301 new exoplanets
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NASA scientists have discovered another 301 exoplanets -- those that exist outside the solar system.
Black, Hispanic cancer clinical trial enrollment rises, both still underrepresented
Science News // 4 hours ago
Black, Hispanic cancer clinical trial enrollment rises, both still underrepresented
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Black and Hispanic participation in various cancer clinical trials has increased in recent years, but both populations remain underrepresented, researchers said in a study released Monday.
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Science News // 5 hours ago
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Most parents think it's a high priority to teach their children gratitude because they are ungrateful, according to a new study released ahead of Thanksgiving.
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Science News // 23 hours ago
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- NASA's plan to whack an asteroid with a spacecraft to be launched late Tuesday from California is intended to provide insight into how humanity might prevent a collision with a planet-killing space rock.
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity, originally expected to make five flights during 30 days on the Red Planet, has outlasted all projections for the length of its mission, which now is nearing seven months and 16 flights.
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Science News // 3 days ago
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
The longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries put on an incredible show in the sky early Friday, but to witness the event, onlookers had to give up some and step outside in the middle of the night.
Dams may help against climate change, but harm fish, freshwater ecosystems
Science News // 3 days ago
Dams may help against climate change, but harm fish, freshwater ecosystems
BANGOR, Maine, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The debate over what hydroelectric dams contribute to the environment -- either as tools in the fight against climate change or impediments to migratory fish and freshwater ecosystem health -- is heating up in Maine.
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Science News // 3 days ago
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Sniffing a chemical in human body odor blocks aggression in men but triggers it in women, an analysis published Friday by the journal Science Advances found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
NASA announces discovery of 301 new exoplanets
NASA announces discovery of 301 new exoplanets
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement