Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 3:26 PM

Astra launch reaches orbit, cheers investors

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
Astra launch reaches orbit, cheers investors
An Astra rocket is launched from Alaska on Friday night, carrying a Department of Defense test payload. Photo courtesy of Astra

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The stock price for small-rocket company Astra Space, of California, rose almost 20% in afternoon trading Monday after the firm reached orbit for the first time over the weekend, carrying a U.S. Space Force test payload from Alaska.

The Astra Rocket 3 was only the seventh one built by the company based in Alameda, near San Francisco. Astra Space now joins the small number of commercial orbital launchers -- SpaceX, Rocket Lab and Virgin Orbit, all three of which also are based in California.

Advertisement

Astra's stock was trading at $11.38, up 19.4%, about 3:20 p.m. EST as the markets approached a 4 p.m. close.

"Reaching orbit is a historic milestone for Astra," Chris Kemp, Astra founder and CEO, said in a news release. "We can now focus on delivering for our customers and scaling up rocket production and launch cadence."

RELATED New rocket company Astra plans Nasdaq listing

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted an acknowledgement of Astra's Friday night achievement the next day on Twitter, saying "Congrats! Orbit is not easy."

Advertisement

Astra's rocket is relatively small, at just over 38 feet, compared to SpaceX's Falcon 9, which is more than 229 feet high. Rocket Lab's Electron is 56 feet high.

RELATED Astra rocket fails after liftoff from Alaska

Astra includes former NASA and SpaceX executives, led by Kemp, a former NASA chief technology officer.

An Astra rocket reached space for the first time in August 2020, but failed to achieve orbit around the Earth.

The launch Friday, known as STP-27AD2, lifted off from Astra's launch complex at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska.

RELATED Astra aborts small-rocket launch for Space Force from Alaska

The Department of Defense's Space Test Program, or STP, provides launches for military and intelligence agencies. The department doesn't reveal much detail about the items that are launched.

Out-of-this-world images from space

This image, showing an X1.0 class solar flare flash in the center of the sun, was captured on October 28, 2021, by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. It shows a blend of light from the 171 and 304 angstrom wavelengths. Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground however, when intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Black, Hispanic cancer clinical trial enrollment rises, both still underrepresented
Science News // 1 hour ago
Black, Hispanic cancer clinical trial enrollment rises, both still underrepresented
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Black and Hispanic participation in various cancer clinical trials has increased in recent years, but both populations remain underrepresented, researchers said in a study released Monday.
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Science News // 2 hours ago
Poll: 81% of parents think their children are ungrateful
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Most parents think it's a high priority to teach their children gratitude because they are ungrateful, according to a new study released ahead of Thanksgiving.
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- NASA's plan to whack an asteroid with a spacecraft to be launched late Tuesday from California is intended to provide insight into how humanity might prevent a collision with a planet-killing space rock.
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity, originally expected to make five flights during 30 days on the Red Planet, has outlasted all projections for the length of its mission, which now is nearing seven months and 16 flights.
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Science News // 2 days ago
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
The longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries put on an incredible show in the sky early Friday, but to witness the event, onlookers had to give up some and step outside in the middle of the night.
Dams may help against climate change, but harm fish, freshwater ecosystems
Science News // 3 days ago
Dams may help against climate change, but harm fish, freshwater ecosystems
BANGOR, Maine, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The debate over what hydroelectric dams contribute to the environment -- either as tools in the fight against climate change or impediments to migratory fish and freshwater ecosystem health -- is heating up in Maine.
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Science News // 3 days ago
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Sniffing a chemical in human body odor blocks aggression in men but triggers it in women, an analysis published Friday by the journal Science Advances found.
87-year-old Denver snow record may be shattered without a flake falling
Science News // 3 days ago
87-year-old Denver snow record may be shattered without a flake falling
Snow shovels are gathering dust in Denver as the city has yet to measure any snow since the spring, and meteorologists say that it could be weeks before the next chance for significant accumulation in the Mile High City.
Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets
Science News // 4 days ago
Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever conceived, will look at space objects from nearby planets to the oldest galaxies in the universe after launch planned for Dec. 18.
Fossil thought to be missing link between lizards, first snakes is different species
Science News // 4 days ago
Fossil thought to be missing link between lizards, first snakes is different species
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A fossil thought to be the missing link between modern-day lizards and the planet's first snakes is, in fact, not, paleontologists said in a paper published Thursday by the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
Mars helicopter, set to fly again, defies lifespan projections
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
NASA taking aim at asteroid is first step toward planetary defense
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Chemical in human body odor triggers aggression in women, but not men
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
87-year-old Denver snow record may be shattered without a flake falling
87-year-old Denver snow record may be shattered without a flake falling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement