Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 4:43 PM

87-year-old Denver snow record may be shattered without a flake falling

By Brian Lada, Accuweather.com

Snow shovels are gathering dust in Denver as the city has yet to measure any snow since the spring, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that it could be weeks before the next chance for significant accumulation in the Mile High City.

This means that that Denver is poised to shatter its all-time record for the latest first measurable snow. The latest date on which Denver has recorded snowfall was all the way back on Nov. 21, 1934. April 21 was the last time that snow accumulated in Denver, and for a brief moment this week, it looked like the snowless streak was about to come to an end.

Advertisement

"There was a band [of snow] that impacted downtown Denver this morning which produced some flakes," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said on Wednesday.

While flurries filled the air on Wednesday morning, when all was said and done, the official weather observations from Denver International Airport concluded that not enough fell to be considered measurable snow.

RELATED Wind, cold, rain, snow: What to expect for early Thanksgiving travel

Typically, Denver measures its first snow of the new snow season around Oct. 18.

To be considered measurable snow, at least 0.1 of an inch needs to accumulate. If some snow falls but does not accumulate up to 0.1 of an inch, it is officially considered by meteorologists to be a "trace" of snow.

Advertisement

A trace of snow was reported at Denver International Airport on Oct. 15 and again on the first two days of November, but so far, the 2021-2022 snow season stands at 0 inches for Colorado's capital city.

RELATED Military assists in rescue efforts amid British Columbia floods

The lack of snowfall in Denver this season could be related to a meteorological phenomenon occurring thousands of miles away in the Pacific Ocean.

This is significantly different from the 2020-2021 snow season, which was one of the snowiest on record for Denver, partly due to early-season snowfall.

Last year, an inch of snow fell on Sept. 8, one of the earliest accumulating snowfalls in the city's history. By the end of the season, more than 80 inches of snow had fallen, the highest total in 37 years.

RELATED Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket

With a stretch of mostly sunny and warmer weather ahead, the Nov. 21, 1934, record is in jeopardy.

"It's looking like the record will be broken," Bauer said.

Bauer explained that there is the chance of some snow showers in the Colorado Rockies west of Denver over the weekend, but with high temperatures in the 50s F, "the odds of them seeing any accumulating snowfall are very small at this point."

Advertisement

After this weekend, prospects for snow look bleak until December.

"Denver may have to wait until the second or third week of December for any measurable snow in the city based on what we are seeing," said AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

If this forecast comes to fruition, it would shatter the previous record by weeks.

According to Pastelok, La Niña could be to blame for this snowless pattern.

La Niña is a phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean in which water temperatures near the equator are lower than average. This can shape the jet stream and the track that storm systems take when they traverse North America.

The current La Niña-influenced weather pattern is causing storms to move at a rapid pace from the Northwest through the Plains.

"The storms seem to get wrung out in the Northwest and then pick up moisture in the eastern Plains and Midwest," Pastelok explained. This leaves the Front Range high and dry with little opportunities for any rain or snow around Denver.

Meanwhile, the pattern is sending the snow elsewhere. AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be opportunities for snow across the Midwest in the coming days, which could disrupt travel ahead of Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets
Science News // 4 hours ago
Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever conceived, will look at space objects from nearby planets to the oldest galaxies in the universe after launch planned for Dec. 18.
Fossil thought to be missing link between lizards, first snakes is different species
Science News // 6 hours ago
Fossil thought to be missing link between lizards, first snakes is different species
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A fossil thought to be the missing link between modern-day lizards and the planet's first snakes is, in fact, not, paleontologists said in a paper published Thursday by the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
Science News // 15 hours ago
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
It's well known that a sudden loud racket such as fireworks or thunderstorms can spark anxiety in dogs, but a new study shows that even day-to-day sounds may upset them, and that owners may not realize it.
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Toddlers can learn how to regulate their emotions by observing strangers, not just parents or other family members, a study published Wednesday by the journal Child Development found.
First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments
Science News // 1 day ago
First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A private space company that's planning to send the first all-private crew to the International Space Station announced Wednesday that its members will conduct medical and scientific experiments there.
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
Science News // 1 day ago
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
An impressive partial lunar eclipse will plunge 97% of the moon into darkness on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday over North America.
Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds
Science News // 2 days ago
Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Animals capable of learning sounds tend to produce calls at higher pitches, a study published Tuesday by the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences found.
Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
Science News // 2 days ago
Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Russian government responded on Tuesday to U.S. accusations that a missile test in space that blew apart an old satellite has endangered the lives of several astronauts on the International Space Station.
U.S. calls Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless,' 'irresponsible'
Science News // 3 days ago
U.S. calls Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless,' 'irresponsible'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday called a Russian anti-satellite missile test "reckless" and "irresponsible" after debris from the test endangered astronauts working aboard the International Space Station.
NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Despite U.S. goals to land people on the moon again by 2024, delays of several years are likely, according to a NASA watchdog audit released Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments
First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets
Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement