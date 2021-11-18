Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 1:42 PM

Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
Scientists eagerly await James Webb telescope to discover stars, exoplanets
The James Webb Space Telescope's observation dish is tested at Northrop Grumman in California in March 2020. Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Scientists around the world eagerly await discoveries of early galaxies and exoplanets after the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever conceived, is launched Dec. 18, a panel of scientists and space agency officials said Thursday.

The Webb telescope, an international partnership among NASA and the space agencies of Canada and Europe, will reveal new and unexpected knowledge about our universe, panel members said during a press conference from NASA's Goddard Space Center in Maryland.

Advertisement

The two biggest priorities for the Webb telescope are to view galaxies formed about 100 million years after the Big Bang and to scope out exoplanets -- planets in other star systems -- that may harbor life, panel members said.

"The search for first galaxies will be important, and Webb will look at a lot of planets where we think it might rain lava, for example, and we'll determine if that's really true," Klaus Pontoppidan, a Webb project scientist, said during the press conference.

RELATED Scientists: Next space telescope should exceed James Webb' s ability to study planets

"It will probably also reveal new questions for future generations that we can't anticipate yet."

Advertisement

The Webb telescope, named for NASA's second administrator, James E. Webb, is years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget, with the cost approaching $10 billion. It is due to be launched from the European Space Agency's Guiana Space Center in South America -- which is part of Europe's contribution to the project.

RELATED NASA prepares to fuel James Webb telescope for Dec. 18 launch

Despite the excess cost and delays, the astronomy community around the world eagerly awaits the first images Webb will transmit back to Earth from its position a million miles past the Blue Planet, said Amber Straughn, an astrophysicist who is NASA's Webb deputy project scientist for communications.

The telescope "was designed to answer some of the biggest questions that we have in astronomy today. ... Where do we come from and how did we get here and are we alone?" Straughn said.

Scientists still are unsure of exactly what Webb will observe, though, she said. Its infrared vision should be able to see back in time about 13.5 billion years.

RELATED Scientists will peer at first galaxies with James Webb telescope

"We think that the very first stars that formed in the early universe were very, very big ... much bigger than stars today," Straughn said. "We've never observed the first population of stars, and we certainly hope we might get lucky and see those, but we're not sure if we will."

Advertisement

Scientists and officials declined to identify the first images Webb will release to the public.

"The science ... will be announced immediately after it's observed. So we'll be getting the data as soon as we have them, and they will cover a very wide range of topics all the way from the solar system to the very first stars, galaxies and black holes," said John Mather, a Webb senior project scientist.

Inside our solar system, Webb is due to peer closely at objects such as Jupiter's moon Europa, which may have a liquid ocean under its crust, Webb said.

"We have a list of 65 observations that we're going to observe in the first year," Mather said. "We will be looking nearby at first, not looking way on to other galaxies at first."

After the telescope is launched, engineers will spend about a month deploying Webb's instruments, sun shield and observation dish. Then, another six months will pass as teams evaluate Webb's condition and accuracy, panel members said.

Out-of-this-world images from space

This image, showing an X1.0 class solar flare flash in the center of the sun, was captured on October 28, 2021, by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. It shows a blend of light from the 171 and 304 angstrom wavelengths. Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground however, when intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fossil thought to be missing link between lizards, first snakes is different species
Science News // 3 hours ago
Fossil thought to be missing link between lizards, first snakes is different species
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A fossil thought to be the missing link between modern-day lizards and the planet's first snakes is, in fact, not, paleontologists said in a paper published Thursday by the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
Science News // 12 hours ago
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
It's well known that a sudden loud racket such as fireworks or thunderstorms can spark anxiety in dogs, but a new study shows that even day-to-day sounds may upset them, and that owners may not realize it.
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Toddlers can learn how to regulate their emotions by observing strangers, not just parents or other family members, a study published Wednesday by the journal Child Development found.
First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments
Science News // 1 day ago
First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A private space company that's planning to send the first all-private crew to the International Space Station announced Wednesday that its members will conduct medical and scientific experiments there.
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
Science News // 1 day ago
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
An impressive partial lunar eclipse will plunge 97% of the moon into darkness on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday over North America.
Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds
Science News // 2 days ago
Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Animals capable of learning sounds tend to produce calls at higher pitches, a study published Tuesday by the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences found.
Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
Science News // 2 days ago
Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Russian government responded on Tuesday to U.S. accusations that a missile test in space that blew apart an old satellite has endangered the lives of several astronauts on the International Space Station.
U.S. calls Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless,' 'irresponsible'
Science News // 2 days ago
U.S. calls Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless,' 'irresponsible'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday called a Russian anti-satellite missile test "reckless" and "irresponsible" after debris from the test endangered astronauts working aboard the International Space Station.
NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Despite U.S. goals to land people on the moon again by 2024, delays of several years are likely, according to a NASA watchdog audit released Monday.
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
Science News // 3 days ago
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A new forecasting approach has accurately predicted significant climate phenomena from El Niño to the Indian Summer Monsoon in central India much earlier than ever before, researchers said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments
First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement