Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 11:44 AM

Fossil thought to be missing link between lizards, first snakes is different species

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Fossil thought to be missing link between lizards, first snakes is different species
Part and counterpart of the Tetrapodophis fossil, or the so-called "snake with four legs," which researchers said in a new study was misclassified as a snake when it was discovered. Photo courtesy of Michael Caldwell

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A fossil thought to be the missing link between modern-day lizards and the planet's first snakes is, in fact, not, paleontologists said in a paper published Thursday by the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.

The finding means the fossil from the so-called "snake with four legs" is actually the bones of a long-bodied marine lizard, the researchers said.

Advertisement

"It has long been understood that snakes are members of a lineage of four-legged vertebrates that, as a result of evolutionary specializations, lost their limbs," co-author Michael Caldwell said in a press release.

"There are many evolutionary questions that could be answered by finding a four-legged snake fossil, but only if it is the real deal," said Caldwell, a professor of biological and earth and atmospheric sciences at the University of Alberta in Canada.

RELATED Newly named species of early human could help explain evolutionary gaps

"Somewhere in the fossil record of ancient snakes is an ancestral form that still had four legs. It has thus long been predicted that a snake with four legs would be found as a fossil," he said.

The "snake with four legs" fossil, from an animal dubbed Tetrapodophis amplectus, was discovered in 2015, as documented in an article published at the time by the journal Science.

Advertisement

Initially, the fossil, which was discovered in Brazil, was dated to Early Cretaceous Crato Formation of the South American region, or about 113 million years ago, according to the 2015 article.

RELATED Dinosaurs may have lived in 'social' herds 193 million years ago, study finds

It was described as link between prehistoric snakes and modern-day lizards, such as alligators and crocodiles, which have four limbs.

However, the finding immediately became a subject of much debate among paleontologists and other researchers.

For this analysis, Caldwell and his colleagues studied the rock that originally contained the fossil as well as the fossil itself.

RELATED 6-year-old finds mastodon tooth in Michigan nature preserve

The initial report, authored by the researchers who made the discovery, "only described the skull and overlooked the natural mold, which preserved several features," Caldwell said.

Analysis of the mold made "it clear that Tetrapodophis did not have the skull of a snake, not even of a primitive one," he said.

"When the rock containing the specimen was split and it was discovered, the skeleton and skull ended up on opposite sides of the slab, with a natural mold preserving the shape of each on the opposite side," Caldwell said.

The new study of Tetrapodophis revealed a number of mischaracterizations of the anatomy and morphology of the specimen, according to Caldwell and his colleagues.

Advertisement

These traits that initially seemed to be shared most closely with snakes, suggesting this might be the long-sought-after snake with four legs, they said.

However, the new analysis revealed that "all aspects of its anatomy are consistent with the anatomy observed in a group of extinct marine lizards from the Cretaceous period known as dolichosaurs," Caldwell said.

"The major conclusion of our team is that Tetrapodophis amplectus is not in fact a snake and was misclassified," he said.

Although Tetrapodophis may not be the snake with four legs that paleontologists prize, it still has much to teach us, according to study co-author Tiago Simões.

However, access to the specimen has been challenging because "it has been housed in a private collection with limited access to researchers," Simões, post-doctoral fellow at Harvard University, said in a press release.

"The situation was met with a large backlash from the scientific community," Simões said.

"We lay out the important legal status of the specimen and emphasize the necessity of its repatriation to Brazil, in accordance not only with Brazilian legislation but also international treaties and the increasing international effort to reduce the impact of colonialist practices in science," he said.

Latest Headlines

Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
Science News // 9 hours ago
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
It's well known that a sudden loud racket such as fireworks or thunderstorms can spark anxiety in dogs, but a new study shows that even day-to-day sounds may upset them, and that owners may not realize it.
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Science News // 23 hours ago
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Toddlers can learn how to regulate their emotions by observing strangers, not just parents or other family members, a study published Wednesday by the journal Child Development found.
First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments
Science News // 23 hours ago
First all-private space station mission to include two dozen experiments
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A private space company that's planning to send the first all-private crew to the International Space Station announced Wednesday that its members will conduct medical and scientific experiments there.
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
Science News // 1 day ago
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
An impressive partial lunar eclipse will plunge 97% of the moon into darkness on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday over North America.
Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds
Science News // 2 days ago
Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Animals capable of learning sounds tend to produce calls at higher pitches, a study published Tuesday by the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences found.
Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
Science News // 2 days ago
Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Russian government responded on Tuesday to U.S. accusations that a missile test in space that blew apart an old satellite has endangered the lives of several astronauts on the International Space Station.
U.S. calls Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless,' 'irresponsible'
Science News // 2 days ago
U.S. calls Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless,' 'irresponsible'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday called a Russian anti-satellite missile test "reckless" and "irresponsible" after debris from the test endangered astronauts working aboard the International Space Station.
NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Despite U.S. goals to land people on the moon again by 2024, delays of several years are likely, according to a NASA watchdog audit released Monday.
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
Science News // 2 days ago
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A new forecasting approach has accurately predicted significant climate phenomena from El Niño to the Indian Summer Monsoon in central India much earlier than ever before, researchers said Monday.
Now back, space station astronauts recall the view, a crisis and peppers they grew
Science News // 2 days ago
Now back, space station astronauts recall the view, a crisis and peppers they grew
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-2 astronauts enjoyed spectacular views, camaraderie and fresh peppers grown in space, but they also encountered challenging spacewalks and a crisis when part of the International Space station malfunctioned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Study: Toddlers regulate emotions better after watching adults calm themselves
Volcanoes hastened Chinese dynasties' collapse, researchers call it a warning
Volcanoes hastened Chinese dynasties' collapse, researchers call it a warning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement