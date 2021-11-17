Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 17, 2021 / 10:32 AM

Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440

By Brian Lada, Accuweather.com
Upcoming Beaver Moon eclipse longest of its kind since 1440
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Palestinian territories in Gaza strip on  July 27, 2018. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A loud alarm clock and a strong cup of coffee may be needed to enjoy one of 2021's final astronomy events as the moon passes through Earth's shadow to create a lunar eclipse.

An impressive partial lunar eclipse will plunge 97% of the moon into darkness on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday over North America. It will also be visible from Australia, New Zealand, eastern Asia and part of South America.

Advertisement

This will be the longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440, but it is not the longest lunar eclipse in recent history. That title belongs to the total lunar eclipse of July 27, 2018, which lasted about 12 minutes longer than the one that is set to unfold this week, according to TimeAndDate.com.

Lunar eclipses only happen on the night of a full moon and November's full moon will be the smallest full moon of the year, also known as a "micromoon."

RELATED NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says

A micromoon is the counterpart to a supermoon and happens when there is a full moon near apogee, or the point in its orbit when it is farthest away from the Earth. Micromoons appear about 14% smaller and 30% dimmer than a supermoon, according to TimeAndDate.com.

Advertisement

November's full moon is also known as a Beaver Moon, leading some people to combine these nicknames to call the upcoming event a micro Beaver Moon eclipse.

The entire eclipse lasts around 6 hours, but onlookers do not need to be focused on the sky for the whole event to enjoy the show.

RELATED NASA plans crashing spacecraft into asteroid to study Earth-impact defense

The penumbral phases of the eclipse are barely noticeable, even with the help of a telescope, so it might not be worth stepping outside until the partial phase of the eclipse begins around 2:19 a.m. EST.

The best time to look at the moon will be shortly after 4 a.m. EST when all but just a sliver of the moon will be in Earth's dark inner shadow. Some of the darkest areas of the moon could even appear red or orange around this time.

Unlike other celestial events such as meteor showers, a lunar eclipse can be seen from light-polluted cities, although the weather needs to cooperate for folks waking up in the middle of the night hoping to see the eclipse.

RELATED Scientists: Next space telescope should exceed James Webb' s ability to study planets

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting excellent viewing conditions across most of the Southeast, as well as parts of the southern Plains and into the lower Midwest. Favorable weather is also expected across most of Mexico and the western Canadian Prairies.

Advertisement

Some clouds are likely for most of the mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Southwest, but since this is a long-lived event, there should be enough breaks in the clouds to occasionally catch a glimpse of the eclipsed moon.

Other areas of North America may want to consider watching the event online or reliving the eclipse through pictures the day after with mostly cloudy conditions in the forecast.

This week's partial lunar eclipse is a warmup for what's to come in 2022.

North America will experience a pair of total lunar eclipses next year that will be even more impressive than this week's event.

The first lunar eclipse is slated for the night of May 15 into the early morning of May 16. Six months later, the moon will once again pass through Earth's shadow on the night of Nov. 7 and into the morning of Nov. 8.

Latest Headlines

Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Animals capable of learning sounds tend to produce calls at higher pitches, a study published Tuesday by the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences found.
Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
Science News // 1 day ago
Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Russian government responded on Tuesday to U.S. accusations that a missile test in space that blew apart an old satellite has endangered the lives of several astronauts on the International Space Station.
U.S. calls Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless,' 'irresponsible'
Science News // 1 day ago
U.S. calls Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless,' 'irresponsible'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday called a Russian anti-satellite missile test "reckless" and "irresponsible" after debris from the test endangered astronauts working aboard the International Space Station.
NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Despite U.S. goals to land people on the moon again by 2024, delays of several years are likely, according to a NASA watchdog audit released Monday.
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
New approach allows for earlier prediction of weather events, researchers say
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A new forecasting approach has accurately predicted significant climate phenomena from El Niño to the Indian Summer Monsoon in central India much earlier than ever before, researchers said Monday.
Now back, space station astronauts recall the view, a crisis and peppers they grew
Science News // 1 day ago
Now back, space station astronauts recall the view, a crisis and peppers they grew
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-2 astronauts enjoyed spectacular views, camaraderie and fresh peppers grown in space, but they also encountered challenging spacewalks and a crisis when part of the International Space station malfunctioned.
SpaceX deploys 53 Starlink Internet satellites from Falcon 9 rocket
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX deploys 53 Starlink Internet satellites from Falcon 9 rocket
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX deployed 53 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit from a Falcon 9 rocket launched Saturday in a foggy flight from Cape Canaveral Space Station, Florida.
SpaceX plans to launch new, laser-linked Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX plans to launch new, laser-linked Starlink satellites from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch its first batch of Starlink satellites from Florida since June early Saturday, all of which carry new laser communication links to beam information back and forth in space.
Tough science, market demands make better batteries an elusive goal
Science News // 5 days ago
Tough science, market demands make better batteries an elusive goal
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- With the proliferation of wearable electronics, drones and electric cars -- and with the race to decarbonize the economy hastening -- demand for better, cheaper, lighter, smaller, safer batteries is soaring.
SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts enter space station
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts enter space station
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Four astronauts on the SpaceX Crew-3 mission entered the International Space Station on Thursday night about one day after being launched from Florida.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says
NASA may not land people on moon again until 2027, new audit says
Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
U.S. calls Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless,' 'irresponsible'
U.S. calls Russian anti-satellite missile test 'reckless,' 'irresponsible'
Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds
Animals that can learn sounds have higher-pitched calls, study finds
Volcanoes hastened Chinese dynasties' collapse, researchers call it a warning
Volcanoes hastened Chinese dynasties' collapse, researchers call it a warning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement