Nov. 16, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Russia dismisses U.S. concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew

By UPI Staff
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Russian government responded on Tuesday to U.S. accusations that a missile test in space that blew apart an old satellite has endangered the lives of several astronauts on the International Space Station.

Russia confirmed that it performed a missile test to destroy a satellite that's been in orbit for almost 40 years, but rejected accusations that the resulting debris poses a threat to the ISS crew.

U.S. officials called the test "reckless" and "irresponsible," saying that a large piece of debris colliding with the space station moving almost 18,000 mph could be extremely dangerous.

The ministry also said that the "unconditional safety" of the ISS crew is the top priority

"The United States knows for certain that the resulting fragments did not represent and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities in terms of test time and orbit parameters," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement.

Seven astronauts are on board the International Space Station, including four who arrived only last week. Photo courtesy of NASA

Russian officials said the test was done to strengthen defense capabilities.

The missile test, which was conducted Monday, destroyed the satellite and created more than 1,500 pieces of debris. U.S. officials are concerned that some of the fragments could hit the space station and endanger seven astronauts on board.

Russian officials also noted that similar tests have been done by the United States, China and India.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, was scheduled to meet Tuesday with NASA representatives in Moscow.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the test demonstrates Russia's willingness to jeopardize "long-term sustainability of outer space."

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday called a Russian anti-satellite missile test "reckless" and "irresponsible" after debris from the test endangered astronauts working aboard the International Space Station.
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Despite U.S. goals to land people on the moon again by 2024, delays of several years are likely, according to a NASA watchdog audit released Monday.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A new forecasting approach has accurately predicted significant climate phenomena from El Niño to the Indian Summer Monsoon in central India much earlier than ever before, researchers said Monday.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-2 astronauts enjoyed spectacular views, camaraderie and fresh peppers grown in space, but they also encountered challenging spacewalks and a crisis when part of the International Space station malfunctioned.
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX deployed 53 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit from a Falcon 9 rocket launched Saturday in a foggy flight from Cape Canaveral Space Station, Florida.
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch its first batch of Starlink satellites from Florida since June early Saturday, all of which carry new laser communication links to beam information back and forth in space.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- With the proliferation of wearable electronics, drones and electric cars -- and with the race to decarbonize the economy hastening -- demand for better, cheaper, lighter, smaller, safer batteries is soaring.
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Four astronauts on the SpaceX Crew-3 mission entered the International Space Station on Thursday night about one day after being launched from Florida.
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A near-Earth asteroid named Kamo'oalewa, which orbits the sun but remains close to the Earth, may be a moon fragment, University of Arizona researchers said in a study published Thursday.
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Volcanic eruptions helped collapse dynasties in China in the last 2,000 years by temporarily cooling the climate and affecting agriculture, a study published Thursday by Communications Earth & Environment found.
