Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 15, 2021 / 12:08 PM

Now back, space station astronauts recall the view, a crisis and peppers they grew

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
Now back, space station astronauts recall the view, a crisis and peppers they grew
NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough smiles after NASA and SpaceX personnel help him out of the Dragon capsule Nov. 8. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- NASA's Crew-2 astronauts enjoyed spectacular views, camaraderie and fresh peppers grown in microgravity, but they also encountered challenging spacewalks and a crisis when part of the International Space Station malfunctioned, the four space flyers said Monday during a teleconference.

Astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet gave their first press conference Monday morning since splashing down Nov. 8 in the Gulf of Mexico a week ago.

Advertisement

Their capsule, the Crew Dragon Endeavour, landed under parachutes off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., after they had been on the space station for six months.

The landing was much different than one in a space shuttle or in a Russian capsule on land, said Hoshide, of the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency.

RELATED SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon successfully splashes down on Earth after leaving space station

"The splashdown was much much softer. I would say I was worried after a splashdown bobbing on the surface of the ocean, but I think it was OK for all of us," he said.

Hoshide also praised the ride into orbit aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Advertisement
RELATED Astronauts unfurl 60-foot-long space station solar array

"The launch and landing itself was just like any other spacecraft, but it was smooth, and I think it was more responsive. That's what I remember going uphill," he said. "You know, the acceleration, deceleration, it was like a joyride, and we were all grinning and giggling."

The Crew-2 astronauts traveled 84.6 million miles during their 199 days in orbit, circling the Earth 3,194 times. The mission duration set a record for an American-made spacecraft.

The crew conducted about 100 science experiments, such as growing -- and eating -- chili peppers successfully in microgravity.

RELATED Space station mishap caused orbiting lab to rotate 1 1/2 times, NASA says

Astronauts previously grew more simple plants, like lettuce or radishes, which don't require pollination and grow faster than peppers, McArthur said.

"There's a huge benefit to growing something like peppers, not just the flavor and having chilis to eat, but also the vitamins," she said.

Seeing brilliant auroras, or northern lights, from space was another highlight, said Pesquet, of the European Space Agency.

"It's sad because the pictures we share just don't do them justice," he said. "Flying right overhead is through the aurora. I think it's the most unbelievable natural phenomena you could possibly witness with your own eyes."

All four astronauts conducted spacewalks to connect new solar power arrays to the space station's exterior, which meant traversing the longest distances outside the airlocks, Pesquet said.

Advertisement

"We jokingly called it the 'Wild West' of the space station because it was all the way at the end where nobody ever goes. There's fewer handrails to grab... it's a really challenging environment."

The crew lived through an unexpected crisis July 29 when a new arrival at the orbiting facility, the Russian Nauka science module, fired its thrusters in error and flipped the station around 1 1/2 times.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, was able to correct the problem quickly, but people on board had to take emergency action, Kimbrough said. In the end, nobody was hurt, and there appeared to be no permanent damage to the space station.

"When the alarms went off, we immediately then reported to the U.S. laboratory and Aki [Akihiko Hoshide], the commander at the time, started under giving us roles and responsibilities to react to the situation," Kimbrough said.

"Everybody kind of fell in line with our training and just started reacting, with his leadership."

The four astronauts going through a series of debriefings, including health assessments, he said.

SpaceX Crew-2's historic mission to International Space Station

From left to right, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., on November 8. Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA | License Photo

Latest Headlines

SpaceX deploys 53 Starlink Internet satellites from Falcon 9 rocket
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX deploys 53 Starlink Internet satellites from Falcon 9 rocket
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX deployed 53 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit from a Falcon 9 rocket launched Saturday in a foggy flight from Cape Canaveral Space Station, Florida.
SpaceX plans to launch new, laser-linked Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX plans to launch new, laser-linked Starlink satellites from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch its first batch of Starlink satellites from Florida since June early Saturday, all of which carry new laser communication links to beam information back and forth in space.
Tough science, market demands make better batteries an elusive goal
Science News // 3 days ago
Tough science, market demands make better batteries an elusive goal
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- With the proliferation of wearable electronics, drones and electric cars -- and with the race to decarbonize the economy hastening -- demand for better, cheaper, lighter, smaller, safer batteries is soaring.
SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts enter space station
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts enter space station
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Four astronauts on the SpaceX Crew-3 mission entered the International Space Station on Thursday night about one day after being launched from Florida.
Near-Earth asteroid may have broken off from the moon, study finds
Science News // 3 days ago
Near-Earth asteroid may have broken off from the moon, study finds
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A near-Earth asteroid named Kamo'oalewa, which orbits the sun but remains close to the Earth, may be a moon fragment, University of Arizona researchers said in a study published Thursday.
Volcanoes hastened Chinese dynasties' collapse, researchers call it a warning
Science News // 3 days ago
Volcanoes hastened Chinese dynasties' collapse, researchers call it a warning
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Volcanic eruptions helped collapse dynasties in China in the last 2,000 years by temporarily cooling the climate and affecting agriculture, a study published Thursday by Communications Earth & Environment found.
SpaceX's Crew-3 mission on its way to space station
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX's Crew-3 mission on its way to space station
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Nov. 10 (UPI) -- NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched four astronauts to the International Space Station from Florida on Wednesday night after repeated delays due to weather and an undisclosed astronaut medical condition.
Study: Rising greenhouse gases, ice melt caused by humans drive climate change
Science News // 4 days ago
Study: Rising greenhouse gases, ice melt caused by humans drive climate change
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Rising greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere and the melting of the polar ice sheets are the main drivers of climate change, according to an analysis published Wednesday by the journal Nature.
NASA pushes back astronaut lunar landing goal to 2025
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA pushes back astronaut lunar landing goal to 2025
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9 (UPI) -- NASA has pushed back its goal to land people on the moon to no earlier than 2025, agency administrator Bill Nelson said in a press conference Tuesday.
Weather changes influence prevalence of bacterial diseases in bee colonies
Science News // 5 days ago
Weather changes influence prevalence of bacterial diseases in bee colonies
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Changing weather patterns caused by climate change may be driving disease outbreaks in honey bee colonies in Britain, a study published Tuesday by Scientific Reports found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX deploys 53 Starlink Internet satellites from Falcon 9 rocket
SpaceX deploys 53 Starlink Internet satellites from Falcon 9 rocket
Near-Earth asteroid may have broken off from the moon, study finds
Near-Earth asteroid may have broken off from the moon, study finds
Volcanoes hastened Chinese dynasties' collapse, researchers call it a warning
Volcanoes hastened Chinese dynasties' collapse, researchers call it a warning
Tough science, market demands make better batteries an elusive goal
Tough science, market demands make better batteries an elusive goal
SpaceX plans to launch new, laser-linked Starlink satellites from Florida
SpaceX plans to launch new, laser-linked Starlink satellites from Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement