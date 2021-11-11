Trending
Nov. 11, 2021 / 3:22 PM

Watch live: SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts plan rendezvous with space station

By Paul Brinkmann
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's Crew-3 astronauts to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. EST from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Crew-3 astronaut mission cruised through space Thursday on its way to docking with the International Space Station as astronauts on board relaxed, ate and played with a toy turtle.

Four astronauts were launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday night aboard SpaceX's fourth NASA crewed flight: mission commander Raja Chari, 44, pilot Thomas Marshburn, 61, and mission specialists Kayla Barron, 34, and Matthias Maurer, 51, a German astronaut.

On Thursday, a NASA broadcast showed the astronauts on their orbital journey as the capsule catches up with the space station. Docking is planned at 6:33 p.m. EST, a NASA announcer said.

"We've done a few burns so far to raise our orbit and catch up to the ISS ... moving faster and getting closer every hour," Chari said during the broadcast late Wednesday.

"So far we've just been hanging out in the cabin," Barron said of the crew's actions Thursday morning. "Tom is our only veteran, and the rest of us are rookies, so we've been trying to get our space legs."

Crew members took photos of the Earth and watched as the hatch window of the capsule gave them a view of the moon.

Marshburn said on the broadcast Thursday morning that he was surprised to arrive in space with an appetite. The crew shared two meals together by Thursday morning.

"One of the most delightful things about being in space is eating," he said. "Everybody's been feeling really good and enjoying eating."

Marshburn said NASA encourages some playtime with food because it helps the crew understand and demonstrate microgravity. The toy turtle was on board as part of a NASA tradition to have a zero-gravity indicator, usually a small toy, that begins floating as the crew arrives in space.

"We've already had some target practice with macadamia nuts and so far I'd say we've been fairly successful," he joked.

When it docks, Crew-3 will join fellow NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

